Faculty of Medicine researchers awarded BCKDF 2024 funding for health research

One of the projects led by the UBC faculty of medicine received $6.84 million for research infrastructure to better understand how bodies manage obesity and diabetes. The goal of the project is to identify and harness the body's natural strengths to design therapies that correct the metabolic defects that cause obesity, diabetes and related health issues that are on the rise in BC.

We welcome this BC Knowledge Development Fund support, which provides a vital boost to our ongoing diabetes and obesity research teams, said Dr. Jim Johnson, UBC faculty of medicine professor and project leader. This funding enhances our teams' ability to explore how the body regulates energy, opening new treatment avenues for individuals affected by these serious chronic conditions.

Through the BCKDF, the BC government awarded a total of $52.3 million to support infrastructure for 21 research projects at UBC as well as additional projects at the University of Victoria, Simon Fraser University, University of the Fraser Valley and British Columbia Institute of Technology.

These amazing researchers at BC post-secondary institutions are finding solutions to help British Columbians live healthier and happier lives, said Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. This significant research investment through the BC Knowledge Development Fund continues to support the expansion of critical research capabilities and discoveries at BC's post-secondary institutions and showcases BC's research excellence.

Since 2017, BCKDF has awarded more than $288 million to 541 projects.

The BC Knowledge Development Fund's investment in research infrastructure empowers UBC faculty, post-docs and students to drive research and find solutions to some of our most pressing problems, said Benoit-Antoine Bacon, president and vice-chancellor of UBC. Supporting critical work in renewable bioproducts, indigenous archeology and biomedical innovations in areas such as diabetes treatment, RNA vaccines and gene medicines, today's investments reflect the breadth of research strengths at UBC. We are grateful for the BC governments vision in supporting research that is improving the lives of British Columbians.