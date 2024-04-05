Faculty of Medicine researchers awarded BCKDF 2024 funding for health research
By Qian Chow | April 4, 2024
The researchers of the Faculty of Medicine are among UBC Recipients of financing through BC Knowledge Development Fund (BCKDF) for their work on topics including rare cancers, obesity and diabetes therapy, and genome sequencing and analysis.
One of the projects led by the UBC faculty of medicine received $6.84 million for research infrastructure to better understand how bodies manage obesity and diabetes. The goal of the project is to identify and harness the body's natural strengths to design therapies that correct the metabolic defects that cause obesity, diabetes and related health issues that are on the rise in BC.
We welcome this BC Knowledge Development Fund support, which provides a vital boost to our ongoing diabetes and obesity research teams, said Dr. Jim Johnson, UBC faculty of medicine professor and project leader. This funding enhances our teams' ability to explore how the body regulates energy, opening new treatment avenues for individuals affected by these serious chronic conditions.
Through the BCKDF, the BC government awarded a total of $52.3 million to support infrastructure for 21 research projects at UBC as well as additional projects at the University of Victoria, Simon Fraser University, University of the Fraser Valley and British Columbia Institute of Technology.
These amazing researchers at BC post-secondary institutions are finding solutions to help British Columbians live healthier and happier lives, said Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. This significant research investment through the BC Knowledge Development Fund continues to support the expansion of critical research capabilities and discoveries at BC's post-secondary institutions and showcases BC's research excellence.
Since 2017, BCKDF has awarded more than $288 million to 541 projects.
The BC Knowledge Development Fund's investment in research infrastructure empowers UBC faculty, post-docs and students to drive research and find solutions to some of our most pressing problems, said Benoit-Antoine Bacon, president and vice-chancellor of UBC. Supporting critical work in renewable bioproducts, indigenous archeology and biomedical innovations in areas such as diabetes treatment, RNA vaccines and gene medicines, today's investments reflect the breadth of research strengths at UBC. We are grateful for the BC governments vision in supporting research that is improving the lives of British Columbians.
Recipients of the Faculty of Medicine and their projects
Project manager: Franois Bnard, Radiology
Project Title: Infrastructure for Accelerated In Vivo Molecular Imaging and Theranostic Research
Project Manager: Janice EngPhysical therapy
Project Title: SMART Labs
Project Manager: Leonard FosterBiochemistry and Molecular Biology
Project Title: Immunology of transforming and disruptive systems
Project Manager: James JohnsonCell and Physiological Sciences
Project Title: Improved preclinical modeling of metabolic resilience for novel obesity and diabetes therapies
Project Manager: Steven JonesMedical Genetics
Project Title: CGEn: Canada's National Platform for Genome Sequencing and Analysis
Project manager: Alexander Rauscherpediatrics
Project Title: Field camera and the Shim System for precision MRI
Project manager: Natalie StrynadkaBiochemistry and Molecular Biology
Project Title: TRAC: Therapies for Rare Cancers *Project of the Multi-BC institution
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos