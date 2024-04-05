It took devastating aid worker deaths for Israel to reverse aid course, senior conservative says | Foreign policy

It is devastating that it took six months and the killing of six Western aid workers for a tipping point to be reached for Israel to change course on the delivery of international humanitarian aid, the chairman of the UK's foreign affairs committee has said.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Alicia Kearns said the government should suspend arms sales to Israel and claimed ministers were no longer saying Israel complied with international humanitarian law, just that it had the capacity to do so.

I believe we have no choice but to suspend arms sales and it is important for the public to understand that this is not a political decision as some people want to make it out to be, she said.

The legal advice is advisory, so the government can choose to reject it, but UK arms export licenses require the recipient to comply with international humanitarian law. This is why emergency hand brakes exist in terms of changing circumstances.

Kearns said it was disappointing that Joe Biden was only now calling for an immediate ceasefire when just a week earlier his aides had said a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire was non-binding, reduce its impact.

She rounded on conservatives who seek to have a monopoly on how to support Israel, saying that support for an extremist Likud-led government was not the same as support for Israel. She said the way Israel was pursuing its right to self-defense was making Israel and the world less safe.

So many people have said to me why can't you force Israel to do this?. Israel is our ally and we do not control them, she said. The phrase we heard from interlocutor after interlocutor is that Israel is not listening. That seems to have changed. The priority right now is to make sure that aid gets in and that the famine must stop.

Referring to a phone call Thursday between Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu, Kearns said: It's disappointing to see that Biden is now throwing his weight behind a ceasefire when just a few weeks ago, when the UN Security Council resolution was passed , they suggested that it was not -binding in some way. So America has actually allowed the ceasefire to not be brought in as comprehensively as it should because they didn't throw their weight around properly.

She added: There is nothing anti-Israel, much less anti-Semitic, about taking a tougher line with the Netanyahu government. The reality is how Israel prosecutes this war, that is the problem we have. We support their right to self-defense, but they are making themselves and us less safe in the way they are doing it.

Referring to the killing of workers employed by the World Food Kitchen this week, she said: The Israeli military chain of command made the decisions that it was acceptable to kill six aid workers and one operative. Humanitarian workers have protected special status under international humanitarian law.

Rejecting Israeli claims that the killings were a tragic mistake, she said the cars were clearly identified from the sky, GPS coordinates had been secured and all three cars were hit in sequence.

Kearns said that Israeli attacks on aid workers are happening every day and we are not seeing this outcry when it comes to Palestinian volunteers.

She also challenged Israel's decision to bomb the Iranian diplomatic consulate in Damascus. We have to be very careful. The moment we or our allies break these rules, it makes us all vulnerable, it makes our embassies vulnerable.

Kearns said Israel faced formidable enemies that the West wanted to help defeat, but some want to seize and create a monopoly of what it means to be a friend of Israel. There are attempts to determine the demand for an unchanged commitment to the Netanyahu government is what looks like friendship.