Anas Sarwar Labor joins calls to ban UK arms sales to Israel | LABOR

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labor leader, has become the latest senior party figure to call for an immediate ban on UK arms sales to Israel, as ministers face pressure to reveal the government's official legal advice on the trade.

Sarwar told BBC Scotland that Israel had clearly violated international law in Gaza and that arms sales to the United Kingdom must be stopped immediately.

On Thursday Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, and other senior Muslim party figures made the same call.

Labour's official policy is to wait for information on legal advice provided to ministers and only push to end arms sales if it says continued arms sales could put the UK in breach of international law.

In March, David Cameron, the foreign secretary, said information about the advice would be released within days, but ministers have since backed off and are refusing to say if and when that might happen.

Whitehall sources say the issue is complicated by the fact that the legal advice is understood to be nuanced and based on an evolving situation, meaning it can be toughened after incidents such as the killing of seven aid workers in an airstrike. Israeli on Monday.

That advice has been mooted for some time but is a complex, moving thing, a Whitehall source said. As well as the legal implications, they must also balance diplomatic considerations and what other allies might do.

But with Lord Cameron refusing to engage with questions on Gaza during media engagements at the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, there is growing pressure on the Foreign Office and Downing Street to make a decision, amid growing doubts among some officials involved in the process.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, said that while any moral conflict between officials was not relevant to their work, the fact that a large number of senior judges and others had warned that the continuation of arms sales could break international law was different.

Civil servants have their legal obligations under the civil service code to uphold the rule of law, he told LBC. So I think they were on the basis of where this is a legitimate question to ask, and the government really needs to address it. They should get on with it. What everyone needs to know is: what is the government's settled legal view of the legal position?

Alicia Kearns, the Tory MP who chairs the foreign affairs select committee, added her voice on Friday to a growing number of Tories calling for action.

I believe we have no choice but to suspend arms sales and it is important that the public understand that this is not a political decision as some people like to present it as her BBC Radio 4s Today programme. The legal advice is advisory, so the government can choose to reject it, but UK arms export licenses require the recipient to comply with international humanitarian law. This is why emergency hand brakes exist in terms of changing circumstances.

Several reports have spoken of a possible cabinet split over a potential ban on continued arms sales, highlighting the potentially divergent views between Cameron and more pro-Israel ministers, such as Kemi Badenoch, the business secretary, who should sign arms export licenses.

Some government sources have ruled out a split, although Cameron and his department are generally seen as more likely to push for any action against Israel.