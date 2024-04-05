International
PEI wins $75K for student-led housing needs assessment
The PEI government is contributing money to study the housing needs of post-secondary students, with the students themselves taking the lead.
In the provincial legislature Thursday, Housing Minister Rob Lantz announced a $75,000 contribution to the assessment.
He said the aim is to get in-depth information about the accommodation needs of local and international students living on the island.
The needs assessment will be led by UPEI's student union, in partnership with its counterparts at Holland College and Collge de l'le.
“I think they're going to ask students questions about things like, 'How much time do you actually spend at home compared to how much time you spend on campus?' Do you take meals at home or eat out?” “Lantz said “Location is very important, too close to the study, passing those things will be considered.”
The minister said he met student leaders last summer, who identified housing as their top priority.
Lantz said different types of housing will likely be needed, including dormitories with shared kitchens and multi-unit apartments.
As part of the initiative, student unions will hold workshops later this spring, and Lantz said their evaluation is expected to be completed this summer. At that point, he will meet with students to see how the province can help meet whatever needs they identify.
Lantz said post-secondary institutions themselves have already cited a number of housing shortages, and that information will also be combined with student survey results.
What students say
The province's housing situation has been described as a crisis since at least 2018, and an influx of new students every year has continued to put additional pressure on a market with already low vacancy rates.
Holland College student union president Eddie Childs said he hopes the opening of more student housing will have a ripple effect on the wider PEI housing market.
“Unfortunately, [some] students are signed to leases that don't necessarily comply with the laws we have here in Prince Edward Island … like eight-month lease terms so landlords can try to evict students in the summer,” Childs said. know that these are illegal and it is a big problem for students in our community.
“There's always someone out there willing to take advantage of students, unfortunately.”
Noah Mannholland, UPEI's vice president for external academic affairs, said the lack of affordable housing has forced many students to take on extra jobs while studying so they can afford rent.
“Students face some unique challenges,” he said. “They need to be in housing that's close to the university, they need to be in housing that's able to accommodate those coming and going at all hours of the day, and they also struggle to pay average rent prices in Charlottetown now.”
College of Lestudents committee president Muriel Kembou said the college is made up mostly of international students who have their own unique challenges when trying to adjust to life in PEI.
“It is very important that they have a place where they [can] residence which is accessible by public transportation,” she said. “It may not be obvious, the distance from the residence to the school, but if it is accessible, it [will be] adequate.
“Being an international student, you face more problems than permanent citizens from Canada because you have a change of environment.”
Lantz said the assessment may not necessarily lead to housing dedicated only to students, but it could include housing geared more broadly toward more transient populations, including temporary foreign workers.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-student-housing-needs-assessment-1.7164140
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dinner with Donald Trump for $800,000
- PEI wins $75K for student-led housing needs assessment
- Moments before the US tourist died while charging the elephant
- 9 Hollywood Actresses Who Are Breaking Into the Industry
- Woman shot while transporting Google products in Memphis | Memphis News
- Anas Sarwar Labor joins calls to ban UK arms sales to Israel | LABOR
- President Joko Widodo distributed welfare in front of the palace, it turns out it was the source of the budget
- GoFundMe page set up to raise money for actor Adrian Schiller's family after star of ITV's Victoria and Death In Paradise “suddenly” died aged 60
- NJ hockey coach exchanged sexual text messages with a teenage girl
- The shirt dominates men's fashion: Beyours
- Microsoft's bid to tap into Google's privacy sandbox raises questions The Register
- Judge denies Donald Trump's motion to dismiss Georgia election charges