PEI wins $75K for student-led housing needs assessment

The PEI government is contributing money to study the housing needs of post-secondary students, with the students themselves taking the lead.

In the provincial legislature Thursday, Housing Minister Rob Lantz announced a $75,000 contribution to the assessment.

He said the aim is to get in-depth information about the accommodation needs of local and international students living on the island.

The needs assessment will be led by UPEI's student union, in partnership with its counterparts at Holland College and Collge de l'le.

Housing Minister Rob Lantz says PEI students have a diverse range of needs when it comes to accommodation. (Tony Davis/CBC)

“I think they're going to ask students questions about things like, 'How much time do you actually spend at home compared to how much time you spend on campus?' Do you take meals at home or eat out?” “Lantz said “Location is very important, too close to the study, passing those things will be considered.”

The minister said he met student leaders last summer, who identified housing as their top priority.

Lantz said different types of housing will likely be needed, including dormitories with shared kitchens and multi-unit apartments.

As part of the initiative, student unions will hold workshops later this spring, and Lantz said their evaluation is expected to be completed this summer. At that point, he will meet with students to see how the province can help meet whatever needs they identify.

Lantz said post-secondary institutions themselves have already cited a number of housing shortages, and that information will also be combined with student survey results.

What students say

The province's housing situation has been described as a crisis since at least 2018, and an influx of new students every year has continued to put additional pressure on a market with already low vacancy rates.

Holland College student union president Eddie Childs said he hopes the opening of more student housing will have a ripple effect on the wider PEI housing market.

Holland College student union president Eddie Childs hopes easing the student housing crisis can help the overall crisis. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

“Unfortunately, [some] students are signed to leases that don't necessarily comply with the laws we have here in Prince Edward Island … like eight-month lease terms so landlords can try to evict students in the summer,” Childs said. know that these are illegal and it is a big problem for students in our community.

“There's always someone out there willing to take advantage of students, unfortunately.”

Noah Mannholland of UPEI's student union says students face unique challenges when it comes to their housing needs. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Noah Mannholland, UPEI's vice president for external academic affairs, said the lack of affordable housing has forced many students to take on extra jobs while studying so they can afford rent.

“Students face some unique challenges,” he said. “They need to be in housing that's close to the university, they need to be in housing that's able to accommodate those coming and going at all hours of the day, and they also struggle to pay average rent prices in Charlottetown now.”

College of Lestudents committee president Muriel Kembou said the college is made up mostly of international students who have their own unique challenges when trying to adjust to life in PEI.

PEI's French-language post-secondary institution, Collge de l'le, is made up mostly of international students, says student committee president Muriel Kembou. (Rick/CBC)

“It is very important that they have a place where they [can] residence which is accessible by public transportation,” she said. “It may not be obvious, the distance from the residence to the school, but if it is accessible, it [will be] adequate.

“Being an international student, you face more problems than permanent citizens from Canada because you have a change of environment.”

Lantz said the assessment may not necessarily lead to housing dedicated only to students, but it could include housing geared more broadly toward more transient populations, including temporary foreign workers.