News: Foreign Ministers mark the 75th anniversary of NATO, meet with Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific partners, the European Union, April 4, 2024





Foreign ministers concluded two days of talks in Brussels on Thursday (April 4, 2024) with a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council and another meeting with Indo-Pacific partners and the European Union. Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of NATO's founding. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed this landmark, saying: “Since 1949, we have been the strongest and most successful Alliance in history.” Speaking at the end of the ministerial meeting, Stoltenberg welcomed that allies continue to step up with new support for Ukraine. In recent days, this has included nearly €600 million from Germany for the Czech-led artillery initiative; as well as 10,000 drones from the United Kingdom; more missiles and armored vehicles from France; and just yesterday a new aid package from Finland worth 188 million euros, he said. He added: we must do even more and put our support on an even stronger and more stable basis. The allies have now agreed to move forward with planning for a greater NATO role in coordinating the necessary security and training assistance for Ukraine. The foreign ministers also discussed the global implications of Russia's war against Ukraine, including support for Moscow from China, North Korea and Iran. The Allies were joined by Indo-Pacific partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea, as well as the European Union. Together, the ministers discussed how to increase cooperation to respond to cyber and hybrid threats, as well as new technologies and defense industrial production. As authoritarian powers increasingly align, NATO and its partners must stand united to defend a global order governed by law, not force, the Secretary-General said. On Wednesday, NATO foreign ministers met to address NATO's support for Ukraine, as well as security challenges in the Alliance's southern neighborhood.

