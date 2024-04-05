Biden warns Netanyahu; No more tagsExBulletin





Good morning. You are reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox, and HEAR on the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day. Today's top stories For the first time, President Biden has said that Israel's behavior will define US policy on Gaza moving forward. In a phone call yesterday, Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel must take a series of “specific, concrete and measurable steps” to address civilian deaths, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers. Israel later announced it would allow aid to be temporarily shipped directly to an Israeli port and open a major crossing into northern Gaza. Biden and Netanyahu's conversation came after an Israeli strike on Monday killed seven workers for the aid group World Central Kitchen.

change the subtitles Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images NPR's Daniel Estrin reports First up that the attack appears to have led to a tipping point in US support for Israel. He adds that Biden's patience is “running out.”“With the number of civilian casualties, the humanitarian crisis and domestic opposition to its support for Israel's offensive. “In other words, Israel cannot continue the war in Gaza without US support,” Estrin says. “More help is a direct request of the US.”

He adds that Biden's patience is “running out.”“With the number of civilian casualties, the humanitarian crisis and domestic opposition to its support for Israel's offensive. “In other words, Israel cannot continue the war in Gaza without US support,” Estrin says. “More help is a direct request of the US.” The seven World Central Kitchen workers who were killed were Australians, British, Palestinian, Polish and dual citizen of the United States and Canada, according to WCK. Read more about their lives here. The group No Labels said yesterday that it will not run a presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. In a statement, the organization said it would end its efforts to “run a Unity ticket” because it could not find a candidate. No Label was formed in 2010 to promote bipartisan cooperation. It is easy “in the abstract” to talk about running for a third-party candidate, NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben says. But it is “much more difficult”. actually find the right person to “crack the system to bring people together”. She explains that the negative partisanship surrounding the 2024 election makes this task even more difficult. No matter how disaffected some may feel about their party, they are more afraid that the other side will win. Kurtzleban adds that Democrats appear to be breathing a sigh of relief after No Labels' announcement, as some were concerned the organization could disrupt the anti-Trump vote. A federal judge in Los Angeles ruled that border officials are responsible for the welfare of children sheltering in makeshift camps on the California side of the US-Mexico border. Judge Dolly Gee said that even though the Border Patrol didn't set up the camps, the adults and minors there are still considered Border Patrol custody because agents are monitoring them and telling them where to go. Reporting from NPR network station KQED in San Francisco, Tyche Hendricks says this decision is important because a legal settlement from the 1990s known as the Flores settlement requires the government to provide safe and sanitary conditions for children in immigration detention. Hendricks speaks with Lee-sha Welch of Children's Rights, one of the attorneys who asked Judge Gee to weigh in on the treatment of these children. says Welch this case is not about politics but “as a country we want to take care of children”. Today's hearing

change the subtitles Krystal Ramirez for NPR

Krystal Ramirez for NPR Many on the far right are distrustful of traditional institutions. Now, some of them are trying to support a parallel economy with their payment platforms, social media and even computers. Many believe it is a matter of survival. Supporters of this parallel economy are part of a subculture that fuses modern-day conspiracy theories about COVID-19, elections, and transgender visibility with conservative values ​​and free speech absolutism. Weekend elections

change the subtitles Neon

Neon Look what NPR watching, reading and listening this weekend: Movies: If you're looking for a movie with a magical ending that's still grounded in reality, Alice Rohrwacher La Chimera is a period movie that will check all your boxes. It follows a tomb raider in 1980s Italy who tries to find the treasure and himself. TV: New PBS show A brief history of the future is executive producer Katherine Murdoch's response to pop culture's obsession with dystopias. Host Ari Wallach travels the world to meet the people shaping a hopeful future. Books: Hanif Abduraqib's latest book is about the phrase “there's always next year.” He explores the idea through the triumphs and defeats of basketball. Music: This week's contenders for NPR Music's Songs of the Year include the latest solo outing from Big Thief singer Adrianne Lenker and wry punk from Brooklyn band Gustaf. Quiz: Here's my suggestion for my news quiz for you this week: Two of the questions feature an image of Lizzo, but the answer might not be Lizzo both times 3 things you need to know before you go

change the subtitles Ezequiel Becerra/AFP via Getty Images

Ezequiel Becerra/AFP via Getty Images Do you have plans to view the solar eclipse on Monday? We want to hear from you. Send NPR a voice memo and you could be featured Morning edition. A large fish tank truck accidentally released more than 100,000 young salmon in Oregon's Lookingglass Creek after crashing and overturning an embankment. The truck driver suffered only minor injuries. More than 25,000 smolts died. The survivors are now living in the wrong waterway. McDonald's is buying 225 of its restaurants owned and operated by Alonyal Ltd. in Israel. The franchisee has owned the stores for more than 30 years. This newsletter is edited by Majd Al-Waheidi. Anandita Bhalerao AND Mansee Khurana contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/05/1242991224/up-first-newsletter-biden-netanyahu-us-policy-no-labels-2024-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos