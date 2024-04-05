NHS consultants accept pay offer, ending year-long dispute with government | NHS





A strike by senior NHS doctors in England has been called off after they accepted a pay offer following a year-long dispute with the government. Members of the British Medical Association (BMA), which represents NHS consultants, voted 83% to accept the government's new pay offer, which also included changes to the Doctors and Dentists Remuneration Review Body (DDRB). The consultants had rejected a pay deal in January. The latest offer, according to the BMA, includes a 2.85% rise for those who have been consultants for four to seven years. This is in addition to the 6% given during the salary revision process last year. The BMA said the deal meant there would be significant changes to the way the DDRB appointed members, meaning it could no longer ignore the historic losses doctors have suffered or the fact that overseas countries are competing for UK doctors with significantly higher salary offer. He said the offer also improved on the government's earlier proposal to change the pay scale for senior doctors. The consultants have taken strike action over the past year and previously said they would call off industrial action if they received a pay rise of around 12%. Members of the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) also voted to accept the offer, with 83%. Dr Vishal Sharma, chairman of the BMA's consultants committee, said: Last year consultants took unprecedented strike action in our fight to address our concerns about pay and how the supposedly independent pay review process was working. At the heart of this dispute was our concern for patients and the future viability of the NHS. Without evaluating the doctors, we lose them. Without doctors, we have no NHS and patients suffer. But the war is not over yet. This is only the end of the beginning and we have a way to go before the salary consultants have lost over the last 15 years is recovered. Therefore, all eyes will be on this round of wage revision, recommendations from the DDRB and responses from the government. Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: This is welcome news for trust leaders. We're not out yet though, with junior doctors voting for more strikes and industrial action, while other specialist doctors and specialists have rejected a government pay offer. Hugely disruptive and costly strikes in the NHS cannot be business as usual. Remaining concerns must be resolved. Industrial action harms patients, staff and extended services. We call on politicians and unions to find a way to end all disputes. Victoria Atkins, the health secretary, said: I greatly appreciate the work of the NHS consultants and am delighted that, after weeks of negotiations, they have accepted this fair and reasonable offer, ending the threat of further redundancies. strike. Consultants will now be able to focus on providing the highest quality patient care and we can consolidate our progress on waiting lists which have fallen over the past four months. This deal directly addresses gender pay issues in the NHS and improves consultants' parental leave options representing a fair deal for consultants, patients and taxpayers.

