Skilled worker visa: immigration payroll





1212 Managers and owners in forestry, fishing and similar services only masters of fishing vessels Only Scotland 30,960 (15.88 per hour) 27,000 (13.85 per hour) 2111 Chemical scientists only work in the nuclear industry Only Scotland 35,200 (18.05 per hour) 29,600 (15.18 per hour) 2112 Biological scientists all jobs UK wide 41,900 (21.49 per hour) 32,100 (16.46 per hour) 2115 Social scientists and humanities only archaeologists UK wide 36,400 (18.67 per hour) 25,200 (12.92 per hour) 2142 Graphic and multimedia designer all jobs UK wide 30,960 (15.88 per hour) 35,800 (18.36 per hour) 3111 Laboratory technician only jobs that require 3 or more years of work experience. This experience must not have been gained through illegal work. UK wide 30,960 (15.88 per hour) 23,200 (11.90 per hour) 3212 Pharmaceutical technician all jobs UK wide 30,960 (15.88 per hour) 23,400 (12.00 per hour) 3411 Artists all jobs UK wide 32,900 (16.87 per hour) 27,300 (14.00 per hour) 3414 Dancers and choreographers are only skilled classical ballet dancers or skilled contemporary dancers who meet the standards required by internationally recognized UK ballet companies or contemporary dance companies. The company must be approved as internationally recognized by a UK industry body such as the Arts Councils (of England, Scotland or Wales). UK wide 30,960 (15.88 per hour) 23,200 (11.90 per hour) 3415 Musicians only have skilled orchestral musicians who are principals, principals, deputy principals or numbered string positions and who meet the standard required by internationally recognized UK orchestras. The orchestra must be a full member of the Association of British Orchestras. UK wide 32,900 (16.87 per hour) 27,300 (14.00 per hour) 3416 Art officers, producers and directors all jobs UK wide 37,500 (19.23 per hour) 31,300 (16.05 per hour) 5119 Agriculture and fishing trade not elsewhere classified only work in the fishing industry UK wide 30,960 (15.88 per hour) 23,200 (11.90 per hour) 5213 Welding only markets high integrity pipe welders, where the job requires 3 or more years of work experience. This experience must not have been gained through illegal work. UK wide 31,700 (16.26 per hour) 26,400 (13.54 per hour) 5235 Ship and Shop Builders and Repairers all trades Only Scotland 32,400 (16.62 per hour) 28,100 (14.41 per hour) 5312 stone masons and similar trades with all jobs UK wide 31,000 (15.90 per hour) 25,800 (13.23 per hour) 5313 Bricklayer all jobs UK wide 30,960 (15.88 per hour) 25,800 (13.23 per hour) 5314 Ceilings, tiles and slates all work UK wide 31,000 (15.90 per hour) 25,800 (13.23 per hour) 5316 Carpenter and carpentry all jobs UK wide 30,960 (15.88 per hour) 25,200 (12.92 per hour) 5319 Construction and construction trade not elsewhere classified for assemblers only UK wide 30,960 (15.88 per hour) 25,500 (13.08 per hour) 6135 Care workers and home carers all jobs, except jobs with work locations in England, are only eligible in this SOC 2020 occupation code where the sponsor is registered with the Care Quality Commission and is currently carrying out a regulated activity. Private families or individuals (other than sole traders sponsoring someone to work for their business) cannot sponsor skilled worker applicants. UK wide 30,960 (15.88 per hour) 23,200 (11.90 per hour) 6136 Senior care workers all jobs, except jobs with work locations in England, are only eligible in this SOC 2020 occupation code, where the sponsor holds registration with the Care Quality Commission and is currently carrying out a regulated activity. UK wide 30,960 (15.88 per hour) 23,200 (11.90 per hour) 6129 Animal care service occupations not elsewhere classified only racing grooms, stallion handlers, grooms, stud hands, stud handlers and work riders UK wide 30,960 (15.88 per hour) 23,200 (11.90 per hour) 9119 Fishing and other elementary agricultural occupations not elsewhere classified only on large fishing vessels (9 meters and over) where the work requires the employee to have at least 3 years of full-time experience in the use of his skills. This experience must not have been gained through working illegally. UK wide 30,960 (15.88 per hour) 23,200 (11.90 per hour)

