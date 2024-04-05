The rabbi will return 2.35 million to charity after the investigation by the National Crime Agency | Charitable organizations

A rabbi has agreed to return 2.35 million to charity that he kept in his personal bank accounts for several years without a legitimate explanation.

Barry Marcus, who received an MBE in 2015 for his work in Holocaust education, had his accounts frozen by the National Crime Agency (NCA) when an investigation revealed that money raised for charity had not been distributed.

The former rabbi of London's Central Synagogue was entrusted with funding from Dalaid, an organization that aims to alleviate poverty and advance Jewish education, and the Schwarzschild Foundation, which aims to provide education and poverty relief for women and girls in the Orthodox Jewish faith.

Both charities said they were unaware that Marcus, 74, had failed to distribute the funds.

The NCA investigation began in October 2022 when it was discovered that Marcus had received £1m between January and September into his personal accounts. He transferred a large portion of the money, which had come from charities, to his other UK and overseas bank accounts.

Initial investigations could not establish a legitimate explanation for the substantial payments, the NCA said.

The rabbis' accounts were frozen when, between November 2022 and March 2023, the NCA applied for four account freezing orders on funds totaling 1,183,072. These court orders are used when money is suspected to have been obtained illegally and therefore represents the proceeds of crime, or is intended to be used illegally.

Marcus told investigators he had distributed some of the money across charitable causes, but when questioned was unable to provide satisfactory evidence of this, the NCA said.

On January 31 this year, Marcus agreed to pay back more than £2m to the two charities, almost double the funds the NCA found and froze.

This could happen after a hearing on March 12, when Westminster Magistrates' Court varied the freezing orders to allow the money to be returned.

Dalaid and the Schwarzschild Foundation are being investigated by the Charity Commission, which launched legal inquiries in June 2023 into regulatory concerns, particularly whether trustees have benefited financially from charitable donations and whether funds have been fully accounted for.

Marcus was a trustee of the Schwarzschild Foundation until March of last year.

The NCA said steps had been taken to ensure the money returned was properly distributed.

Marcus, who was born in South Africa and now lives between the UK and Israel, was praised for setting up an organization that offered thousands of educational trips to Auschwitz and for befriending disgraced fashion designer John Galliano, who was recorded making extreme anti-Semitic comments in 2010.

Speaking through his lawyer, Marcus said he had suffered from ill health in recent years and was sorry for the distress caused to the two charities and was co-operating with the Charity Commission.

Tim Quarrelle, the NCA's wealth denial branch commander, said: This is a fantastic result which will see millions of pounds returned to the two charities they were deprived of. It follows a challenging and complex NCA investigation that spanned over 18 months, demonstrating the commitment of our officers to pursue every line of inquiry to achieve the best possible outcome.

We are particularly grateful to our colleagues at the Charity Commission, who are investigating matters relating to these charities in parallel.