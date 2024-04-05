International
How to make Monday's total eclipse a stellar experience
Monday's solar eclipse, which will see the moon pass in front of the sun for around two hours, has been described as a once-in-a-lifetime event.
In Ottawa-Gatineau, for a few minutes around 3:25 p.m., approximately 99 percent of the sun will be darkened.
Further south, in what is called the “path of totality”, places including Kingston and Cornwall will be covered in complete darkness.
With the holidays underway, schools closing and pet owners being asked to take precautions, this is definitely no ordinary day in eastern Ontario.
Here's what you need to know to make the whole experience a stellar one.
Where to experience total darkness
In eastern Ontario, the path of totality hugs the St. Lawrence and Highway 401, including the communities of Kingston, Cornwall, Morrisburg, Brockville and Gananoque.
With hundreds of thousands of potential eclipse watchers arriving on Monday,Kingstonis throwing a big party at Grass Creek Park from 1 p.m
The celebration will include food vendors, a beer tent and a cover band performing Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety. There will also be “eclipse ambassadors” from Queen's University to guide people through the experience.
The same ambassadors will also be available at a number of other locations in the city, including Lake Ontario Park, the Invista Center and several community centers and schools.
Fort Henry National Historic Site is as well holding its own event, even though it is sold.
INCornwallthere will be one watching party in Lamoureux ParkMonday afternoon with live music, food trucks and a drum circle.
Closer MorrisburgThe village of Upper Canada is welcoming people to take in the eclipse at the Battle of Crysler's Farm National Historic Site between 1 and 4:30 p.m. Parking passes are already sold out.
Gananoquewill wait for one watching party at Joel Stone Parkwhile the celebrations inBrockvilleWILL takes place on Blockhouse Island.
What to do in Ottawa
While the city is not planning any celebrations for Monday, there are other organized events taking place.
The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is offering Eclipse-related programming throughout the dayincluding workshops on creating pinhole viewers.
Staff will also allow people to view the eclipse through solar-filtered binoculars and magnified solar projectors. The museum will also broadcast the eclipse live in its theater.
The Canadian Museum of Nature will arrange a view in her squarewhile also broadcasting the eclipse indoors.
Carleton University's physics department is hosting a series of talks on Monday afternoons on the nature of the cosmos. Early registration is recommended.
Spinning
With people traveling long distances to catch the celestial spectacle, communities in the path of totality are bracing for major traffic disruptions.
IN Kingstonwhich means full or partial road closures in the city centre, including a long stretch of King Street between Mowat Avenue and Barrie Street to allow emergency hospital access. The city is also warning of “dynamic” road closures throughout the day.
The federally owned LaSalle Causeway is closed for the foreseeable future after a construction incident on March 30.
Kingston Transit is free on April 8, with service stopping around the time of the eclipse.
Many communities along the path of totality are urging residents to either view the eclipse from home to reduce traffic, or walk, bike or take transit to view the parties.
Some events may also have shuttles going to and from their sites. Check their websites for more information.
INOTTAWAthe vast majority of city services will operate as usual, although there will be some minor interruptions.
Protecting your eyes
Anyone planning to look directly at the sun on April 8 should wear special eclipse glasses, as regular sunglasses don't offer enough protection.
At this point, the best option may be to buy your own glasses. Many institutions that have offered free pairs, including the Ottawa Public Library and the Kingston Frontenac Public Library, havenow they finish.
Some of the viewing events and parties note that the glasses will be available locally, either for free or for purchase.
If you can't get the proper eye protection in time for Monday, you can still view the eclipse indirectly by building your own pinhole projector from cardboard and aluminum foil.
