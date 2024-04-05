Government announcement of Alberta Recovery disrupts UNA's negotiations with AHS





Alberta Health Services' response to the Alberta government's announcement of its intention to create Recovery Alberta, the new provincial mental health, addiction and correctional services organization, has complicated ongoing negotiations for a new Provincial Collective Agreement between the United of Alberta and AHS and others. health care employers.

Previous decisions by the Alberta Labor Relations Board mean that when work is transferred from one employer to another – as will be the case when affected AHS work is transferred to Recovery Alberta – the employee becomes an employee of the new employer as if not no change had occurred, unless the parties to the agreement had negotiated special provisions in case of transfer of services.

In fact, UNA and AHS have negotiated special provisions in the event of transfer of services – Letter of Understanding #4, Re: Transfer of Programs – which is attached.

Letter of Understanding #4 grants transfer and relocation rights to UNA members who are directly affected by program transfers. It also provides rights for those indirectly affected.

It was the unwillingness of the AHS Bargaining Committee to accept or discuss the provisions of Letter of Understanding #4 that led to its decision not to sit down with the UNA committee Thursday morning as planned and instead to corresponded only by email.

AHS initially claimed via email that it needed to conduct a “comprehensive review of the matter” and intended to provide UNA with information next week.

Later in the day, she claimed it would be premature to answer specific questions until after June 3, when the government is expected to introduce new legislation to create the Alberta Recovery corporate structure. The latest email from AHS sent the message that the AHS bargaining committee was willing to meet to discuss “support for Alberta Recovery” but that it would be “premature to answer any of UNA's specific questions.”

UNA has written to Premier Danielle Smith and Minister for Mental Health and Addictions Dan Williams, asking them not to use such legislation to arbitrarily interfere with the negotiated rights of UNA members.

In consideration of Recovery Alberta's announcement, UNA has also asked AHS to disclose any ongoing activity related to service or staffing changes related to other scheduled health care organizations, primary care, acute care, and continuous care.

According to the government, UNA members employed by other employers covered by the Provincial Collective Agreement – Covenant Health, Lamont Health Care Center and The Bethany Group (Camrose) – are not affected by the creation of Recovery Alberta.

So while mental health and addictions workers from Alberta Health Services will transfer to Recovery Alberta, the government has said mental health and addictions workers from Covenant Health and The Bethany Group (Camrose) will not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.una.ca/1518/governments-announcement-of-recovery-alberta-disrupts-una-bargaining-with-ahs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos