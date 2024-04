Foreign Policy's weekly international news quiz

2. Tens of thousands of Israelis protested outside the national parliament building on Sunday to demand that the government do what? Hold early elections to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Reach a cease-fire agreement in the Israel-Hamas war

Force Netanyahu to resign amid his handling of the war

Abandon plans to enlist the ultra-Orthodox in the army Israeli calls for a ceasefire are driven by a desire to see Hamas release hostages. But US President Joe Biden appears unwilling or unable to use his full power to push for one, write Aaron David Miller and Adam Israelevitz.

5. Which African leader was sworn in for a third term on Tuesday? President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi

Cameroon Prime Minister Joseph Ngute

Benin President Patrice Talon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Sisi's corrupt re-election last year highlights Egypt's failed democratic transition, argued Shady ElGhazaly Harb last month.

6. Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro signed into law on Thursday a referendum that was strongly condemned by Guyana. What did the referendum say? Venezuela's decision to deport asylum seekers to Guyana

Venezuela's rights over the Essequibo region of Guyana

Venezuela's decision to close its border with Guyana

Venezuela's declaration of war against Guyana Guyana is experiencing an oil exploration boom; in 2023, it was the world's fastest-growing economy for the second year in a row, writes FP Catherine Osborn in the Latin America Brief.

9. What did officials in a Swiss city do to control vehicle traffic along local roads during the Easter holiday weekend? Created fake traffic jams to keep tourists on the highways

Make local streets pedestrian-only, forcing cars onto highways

A congestion charge was charged to drive along local roads

Banned tourists from driving within city limits Fake traffic jams were created to trick both drivers and car navigation systems into thinking that driving along the highway was the fastest route to their destination, I Am Expat reports.

You scored It's a big world out there! Keep up with global events by subscribing to World Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newsletter. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in The Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

Sources

