State Department workforce in dire straits with 13% staffing gap, deputy secretary says

A senior State Department official says recent budget cuts are putting more strain on an already overstretched workforce.

Congress recently approved a $56.7 billion budget for the State Department for the rest of this year.

That's a nearly 6% cut from spending levels in 2023, but a less severe cut than the 15% reduction that House Republicans had proposed.

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma said Wednesday that the belt-tightening puts the department's workforce in a difficult position as it responds to a growing set of diplomatic challenges.

The department will have to compromise. Dollars are simply not able to stretch as far as we need to meet the momentum. And budget cycles don't always match global realities and crises, Verma said Wednesday at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Verma said lawmakers reaching a deal on 2024 spending in the middle of the fiscal year limits departments' ability to respond to evolving challenges in real time.

None of this is meant to suggest that government agencies can't be innovative and find the efficiencies we have, and we will always strive to do so. But, nevertheless, I want to be honest about our reality and the challenges and limitations we face,” he said.

Verma said the State Department faces an average staffing gap of 13% and 15% of ambassadorial nominees remain unconfirmed.

As the department seeks to rebuild its staff following a hiring freeze and budget cuts by the Trump administration, he said the department still lacks the manpower it needs to fulfill its mission.

Can you imagine if United Airlines, or Microsoft, or Google, or the University of Virginia had 13% of its positions unfilled? What happens is that you end up with incredible workloads. You end up shifting certain tasks. You end up with posts that don't have enough people, Verma said. We're in this race to catch up, but you can't catch up if your budget, like last year, has been cut by nearly 6%.

The Department currently has approximately 77,000 employees stationed in approximately 300 embassies, consulates and domestic operations. Americans in its workforce come from every US state and nearly 20% of employees are veterans.

Among its challenges, the State Department is leading the US response to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. It is also managing a portfolio of emerging threats, including cyber attacks, climate change, global health challenges, the rise of extremist groups and the proliferation of artificial intelligence tools.

We can recognize that these challenges have stretched the State Department in unprecedented ways. They have met working in more places on more issues and problem sets than ever before, Verma said.

Verma said a national security supplement proposed by the White House to respond to Ukraine, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific is critically needed for the State Department to respond to these conflicts around the world.

Over the past year, the Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs canceled a number of pandemic-era passports and processed more than 24 million passport applications and issued over 10 million visas.

About 48% of Americans now have a passport, up from 20% in 2006.

Meanwhile, the department is still coordinating the processing of special immigrant visas for Afghan allies at more than 60 posts around the world.

Verma said US consular teams in 2023 also helped 70,000 Americans around the world in times of crisis and frankly, personal emergencies that never make the front pages of any newspaper.

This includes helping Americans living abroad leave Israel after the October 7 terrorist attack and helping Americans evacuate Haiti after its president was ousted.

Verma said the State Department is doing all of this and continues to deliver tremendous value to the American people at a cost of roughly 1% of annual federal spending.

Verma said the State Department's base budget grew by about $36 billion since 2000, but the Defense Department's budget grew by nearly $600 billion over the same period.

In his first year on the job, Verma has visited more than 30 American missions overseas and about a dozen domestic facilities across the United States.

After all, we are a national security agency, with people bravely serving from Ukraine, to Somalia and South Sudan, to Iraq and Port Au Prince and many other conflict zones, Verma said. In an era of increasing competition, global interconnectedness, and growing authoritarianism, it is critically important that US diplomats and development professionals show up wherever we can to lead, build, grow, and deepen cooperation. .

The department, as part of Secretary Antony Blinkens' modernization strategy released last fall, is staffing its Office of Cyberspace and Digital Policy and its Center for Analytics, as well as bringing on board more subject matter experts to climate and global health.

The department under this agenda is also reinvesting in its workforce.

Across all types of employment, we have diversified employment paths through paid internships and the new authorities redefined our approach to training and professional development, said Verma.

The State Department has also created a retention unit to determine why Foreign Service members leave the agency mid-career and to make improvements that might encourage them to stay.

