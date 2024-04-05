Trump in legal battle with Truth Social partners after losing $1 billion – National and International News – ENJ April 4, 2024





Trump in legal battle with Truth Social partners after losing $1 billion in stock price crash. South Carolina discovers $1.8 billion it didn't know it had. Trump in legal battle with Truth Social partners after losing $1 billion in stock price crash Former President Donald Trump, who has long billed himself as a shrewd and successful businessman, is suing two former contestants on his hit reality show “The Apprentice” over his media company's poor performance in scholarship. In the lawsuit, Trump blames Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss for the decline in the stock price of Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and is trying to recoup his losses by forcing Litinsky and Moss to give up their 8.6% stake in company. TMTG, which went public earlier this week, was originally expected to sell shares worth a total of $11 billion. That valuation was driven largely by speculation from small investors who support Trump. After the stock went public, TMTG reported to regulators that its social media platform Truth Social had lost $58 million last year and collected just $4 million in revenue. The share price then fell sharply and has continued to fall throughout this week. The initial loss in value represented an estimated $1 billion hit to Trump's personal net worth. Under the terms of the recent TMTG merger, Trump cannot sell his shares in the company for 6 months. By the time he can cash out, the value of his stock is likely to have declined significantly. In a recent appearance in a Florida court, Trump blames the mismanagement of Litinsky and Moss for the disastrous loss. However, Litinsky and Moss had already sued Trump in Delaware again in February. The pair accused Trump of trying to dilute the value of their shares by offering 1 billion shares, which would have effectively reduced their ownership to 1%. At the time, TMTG joined in with a warning that legal wrangling would “adversely impact investor confidence and market perception”. Trump is slated to be impeached in the Delaware case later this month. However, this deposition is likely to be rescheduled because it coincides with the start of the first criminal trial against him, The case of the silence of the money of a porn star in New York. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). South Carolina discovers $1.8 billion it didn't know it had South Carolina state government has a $1.8 billion mystery on its hands. Auditors recently discovered a state bank account that contained the large amount in an account that was supposed to be empty. The state's Republican governor, Henry McMaster, told reporters: “There's something wrong somewhere.” We don't know why it's there, what it's supposed to be used for, how long it's been there, that's a problem. While this sounds like a problem most people wouldn't mind having, it points to massive problems of oversight and mismanagement of state funds. Last year, the state comptroller resigned after a $3.5 billion accounting error. The mystery money may or may not be related to that error. However, it shows that the state's accounting problems have not yet been resolved. Now with a new comptroller in office, state officials have the unenviable task of tracking where the money came from, where it's supposed to be and what to do with it. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Like this: HOW Loading…

