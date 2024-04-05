International
The US is bracing for a significant Iranian attack on US or Israeli assets in the region next week
Washington
CNN
–
The United States is on high alert and is actively preparing for a major attack that could occur within the next week by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region in response to Monday's Israeli attack on Damascus that killed commanders senior Iranians, a senior administration. the official told CNN.
Senior US officials currently believe an attack by Iran is inevitable, a view shared by their Israeli counterparts, the official said. Both governments are working frantically to position themselves for what's to come, as they anticipate that Iran's attack could unfold in a number of different ways and that US and Israeli assets and personnel are at risk. was targeted.
A future Iranian attack was a major topic of discussion in President Joe Biden's phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.
As of Friday, the two governments did not know when or how Iran planned to retaliate, the official said.
A direct strike on Israel by Iran is one of the worst-case scenarios the Biden administration is preparing for, as it would guarantee rapid escalation of an already troubled situation in the Middle East. Such a strike could lead to the escalation of the Israel-Hamas war into a wider regional conflict, something Biden has long sought to avoid.
Iran vowed to retaliate after an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy compound in Syria killed at least seven officials. Mohammed Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and senior commander Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi were among those killed, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.
At least six Syrian nationals were also killed, Iranian state television reported on Tuesday.
Zahedi, a former commander of the IRGC's ground forces, air force and deputy commander of its operations, is the most high-profile Iranian target killed since then-US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of IRGC-General of Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in 2020.
The United States quickly informed Iran that the Biden administration was not involved and had no prior knowledge of Monday's attack on the embassy and has warned Iran not to go after American assets.
The United States had no involvement in the attack and we didn't know about it ahead of time, a National Security Council spokesman told CNN earlier this week.
The United States considers its embassies and consulates abroad, as well as the embassies and consulates of foreign countries in the US, to have a special status.According to the US Department of Statean attack on an embassy is considered an attack on the country it represents.
On Tuesday, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said the US assessment was that Israel had carried out the airstrike.
That's our assessment, and it's also our assessment that there were a handful of senior IRGC leaders there. I can't confirm those identities, but that's our initial estimate right now, Singh said.
Israel has intensified its military campaign against Iran and its regional proxies following the October 7 attack on Israel by the Tehran-backed Palestinian group, which killed around 1,200 people and saw more than 200 taken hostage.
Israel's subsequent war in Gaza has killed more than 32,800 people, according to the Health Ministry, in the besieged enclave, caused widespread destruction and brought more than 1 million people to the brink of a man-made famine.
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
CNN's Helen Regan, Hamdi Alkhshali and Tamara Qiblawi contributed to this report
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/05/politics/us-israel-iran-retaliation-strike/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The US is bracing for a significant Iranian attack on US or Israeli assets in the region next week
- Whatcom County Reports First 'Trunk' Overdose
- An earthquake shakes Yankee Stadium before the game
- U.S., Chinese military officials meet in Hawaii to discuss operational security in the Pacific
- Local post-election assessment of the AKP party and roadmap for the future
- Boris Johnson: It is shameful to call on the UK to end its arms sales to Israel
- The British government is under pressure to stop arms sales to Israel
- Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead in Johnson County
- Cricket Wireless creates chair phone for WrestleMania ad campaign
- Legalweek features profiles of Josette Grippo and Amanda Lewis as leaders in the Tech Law Awards
- Trump in legal battle with Truth Social partners after losing $1 billion – National and International News – ENJ April 4, 2024 –
- Donald Trump's prison plan released