The US is bracing for a significant Iranian attack on US or Israeli assets in the region next week

The United States is on high alert and is actively preparing for a major attack that could occur within the next week by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region in response to Monday's Israeli attack on Damascus that killed commanders senior Iranians, a senior administration. the official told CNN.

Senior US officials currently believe an attack by Iran is inevitable, a view shared by their Israeli counterparts, the official said. Both governments are working frantically to position themselves for what's to come, as they anticipate that Iran's attack could unfold in a number of different ways and that US and Israeli assets and personnel are at risk. was targeted.

A future Iranian attack was a major topic of discussion in President Joe Biden's phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

As of Friday, the two governments did not know when or how Iran planned to retaliate, the official said.

A direct strike on Israel by Iran is one of the worst-case scenarios the Biden administration is preparing for, as it would guarantee rapid escalation of an already troubled situation in the Middle East. Such a strike could lead to the escalation of the Israel-Hamas war into a wider regional conflict, something Biden has long sought to avoid.

Iran vowed to retaliate after an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy compound in Syria killed at least seven officials. Mohammed Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and senior commander Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi were among those killed, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

At least six Syrian nationals were also killed, Iranian state television reported on Tuesday.

Zahedi, a former commander of the IRGC's ground forces, air force and deputy commander of its operations, is the most high-profile Iranian target killed since then-US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of IRGC-General of Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in 2020.

The United States quickly informed Iran that the Biden administration was not involved and had no prior knowledge of Monday's attack on the embassy and has warned Iran not to go after American assets.

The United States had no involvement in the attack and we didn't know about it ahead of time, a National Security Council spokesman told CNN earlier this week.

The United States considers its embassies and consulates abroad, as well as the embassies and consulates of foreign countries in the US, to have a special status.According to the US Department of Statean attack on an embassy is considered an attack on the country it represents.

On Tuesday, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said the US assessment was that Israel had carried out the airstrike.

That's our assessment, and it's also our assessment that there were a handful of senior IRGC leaders there. I can't confirm those identities, but that's our initial estimate right now, Singh said.

Israel has intensified its military campaign against Iran and its regional proxies following the October 7 attack on Israel by the Tehran-backed Palestinian group, which killed around 1,200 people and saw more than 200 taken hostage.

Israel's subsequent war in Gaza has killed more than 32,800 people, according to the Health Ministry, in the besieged enclave, caused widespread destruction and brought more than 1 million people to the brink of a man-made famine.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN's Helen Regan, Hamdi Alkhshali and Tamara Qiblawi contributed to this report