Briton says becoming world's oldest man at 111 is pure luck | Elderly people

A 111-year-old man from England is now the world's oldest living man and says the only diet he follows is fish and chips every Friday.

John Alfred Tinniswood, who was born in 1912 the same year the Titanic sank, insists the secret to his long life is pure luck. He took the title of world's oldest man after 112-year-old Gisaburo Sonobe, from Japan, was confirmed dead on March 31.

Reflecting on his longevity, Tinniswood told Guinness World Records: You either live long or you live short, and there's not much you can do about it.

Tinniswood, who is a great-grandfather, was born in Liverpool and now lives in a care home in Southport. After becoming the oldest man in the UK in 2020, Tinniswood is unfazed by his newfound status as the oldest man in the world.

It makes no difference to me, he said. Not at all. I accept it for what it is.

Since he turned 100 in 2012, he has received a birthday card every year from the late Queen Elizabeth, who was almost 14 years his junior. Giving advice to younger generations, he said: Always do your best, whether you're teaching something or teaching someone.

Give it all you've got. Otherwise it's not worth bothering with.

He said he gets a fish dinner every Friday at home, adding: I eat what they and everyone else gives me. I don't have a special diet.

If you drink too much or eat too much or walk too much, if you do too much of anything, you will eventually suffer.

Tinniswood can still carry out most daily tasks independently, he gets out of bed without help, listens to the radio to keep up with the news and still manages his finances.

He lived through both world wars and is the world's oldest surviving male World War II veteran, as he worked in an administrative role for the Army Pay Corps.

In addition to accounts and auditing, his work included logistical tasks such as locating stranded soldiers and organizing food supplies.

A lifelong Liverpool FC fan, Tinniswood was born just 20 years after the club was founded in 1892 and has lived through all eight of his clubs FA Cup wins and 17 of their 19 league title wins.

When asked how the world around him has changed throughout his life, Tinniswood said: The world, in its own way, is always changing.

It's kind of an ongoing experience. It's getting a little better, but not that much yet. It goes the right way.

He met his wife, Blodwen, at a dance in Liverpool and the couple spent 44 years together before she died in 1986.

The oldest man ever was Jiroemon Kimura of Japan, who lived to the age of 116 years and 54 days and died in 2013. The world's oldest woman and oldest man alive overall is Spain's Maria Branyas Morera, who recently celebrated her 117th birthday.