WHO calls for action to protect the right to health amid inaction, injustice and crises





To mark World Health Day (April 7), the World Health Organization (WHO) is running the “My Health, My Right” campaign to protect the right to health for everyone, everywhere. The campaign advocates ensuring universal access to quality health services, education and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good food, quality housing, good working and environmental conditions and freedom from discrimination. Across the world, the main challenges that continue to threaten the right to health are political inaction coupled with a lack of accountability and funding, coupled with intolerance, discrimination and stigma. Populations that face marginalization or vulnerability suffer the most, such as people living in poverty, displaced, elderly or living with disabilities. While inaction and injustice are the main drivers of the global failure to fulfill the right to health, current crises are leading to particularly egregious violations of this right. Conflicts are leaving a trail of destruction, mental and physical distress and death. Burning fossil fuels is both fueling the climate crisis and violating our right to breathe clean air. The climate crisis is in turn causing extreme weather events that threaten health and well-being across the planet and impede access to services to meet basic needs. Everyone deserves access to quality, timely and appropriate health services, without discrimination or financial hardship. However, in 2021, 4.5 billion people, more than half of the world's population, were not covered by essential health services, leaving them vulnerable to disease and disaster. Even those who do have access to care often suffer economically for it, with an estimated 2 billion people facing financial hardship due to health costs, a situation that has been worsening for two decades. To expand coverage, an additional $200–328 billion per year globally is needed to increase primary health care in low- and middle-income countries (ie, 3.3% of projected national GDP). Progress has been shown to be possible where there is political will. Since 2000, 42 countries, representing all regions and income levels, have succeeded in improving coverage of health services and protection against catastrophic health expenditures. “Realizing the right to health requires governments to adopt and implement laws, invest, address discrimination and be held accountable by their own populations,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “WHO is working with governments, partners and communities to ensure the highest attainable standard of health as a fundamental right for all people, everywhere.” The right to health is included in the WHO Constitution and at least 140 countries recognize the right to health in their national constitutions. But recognition alone is not enough, which is why WHO supports countries to legislate the right to health in all sectors and to integrate human rights into health policies and programs. The purpose of this support is to make health services available, accessible and responsive to the needs of the populations they serve and to increase community participation in health decision-making. On this World Health Day and beyond, WHO is calling on governments to make meaningful investments to increase primary health care; to ensure transparency and accountability; and to meaningfully involve individuals and communities in decision-making about health. Recognizing the interdependence between the right to health and other fundamental rights, the campaign includes calls for action on finance, agriculture, environment, justice, transport, labor and social issues. Individuals, communities and civil society have long defended their right to health, improving access to health care services by breaking down barriers and protecting equality. WHO urges the public to recognize, protect and promote their health rights, including those related to safe and quality care, zero discrimination, privacy and confidentiality, information, bodily autonomy and decision-making.

