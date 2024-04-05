UN human rights body calls for freeze on arms shipments to IsraelExBulletin



Salvatore Di Nofi/AP

GENEVA The top UN human rights body called on countries to stop selling or sending arms to Israel in a resolution adopted on Friday aimed at helping prevent rights abuses against Palestinians amid of Israel's harsh military campaign in Gaza.

The 47-nation Human Rights Council voted 28-6 in favor of the resolution, with 13 abstentions.

The sweeping measure targets a number of Israeli actions such as blocking access to water and limiting humanitarian aid deliveries to Palestinian areas. It also calls on independent UN-backed investigators to report on shipments of arms, ammunition and “dual-use” items that have civilian and military applications that could be used by Israel against the Palestinians.

Although non-binding, the resolution is bound to mount international pressure on Israel as a sign of widespread concern about its military campaign in Gaza, launched in response to attacks on Israel by armed militants on October 7, which has led in the killing of some 33,000 Palestinians.

The western countries were divided. The US and Germany opposed the resolution, France and Japan abstained, while Belgium, Finland and Luxembourg voted in favor.

Continuous applause interrupted the president of the council as he read the results. Israel's ambassador said she would not attend the remainder of the day's session and called the resolution a “stain on the Human Rights Council and the United Nations as a whole.”

“This council has long abandoned the Israeli people and protected Hamas for a long time,” Meirav Eilon Shahar said of the militant group after the attacks. “He has become a shield for terrorists. He has turned a blind eye to every act of violence against Israelis and Jews.”

She said she was particularly disappointed by the European countries that supported the measure calling out Belgium, Luxembourg and Finland by name for supporting a resolution that did not condemn Hamas.

“I don't know if any of you have counted, but Israel appears in the resolution 59 times 59 times,” she told reporters afterward. “Hamas does not appear at all.”

Before the vote, the Palestinian ambassador in Geneva, Ibrahim Khraishi, condemned the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza and called on envoys to “wake up and stop this genocide … televised live around the world, killing thousands of people innocent Palestinians”.

Speaking in Arabic, Khraishi alluded to the genocide of Jews in Europe in the last century, saying: “We were not responsible, but we have paid the price for what was done during World War II.”

Israel, joined by the United States, has on occasion regularly and sharply criticized the council for its alleged anti-Israel bias. The council has passed far more resolutions against Israel for its actions against the Palestinians over the years than against any other country.

The Council is wrapping up its first session of the year, which began on February 26, with action on more than 40 resolutions on topics as diverse as children's rights; environment and human rights; prevention of genocide; and rights situations in countries such as Sudan, Belarus and North Korea.

On Thursday, resolutions were passed on the troubling rights situations in countries such as Myanmar, Iran, Ukraine and Syria.

The resolution comes amid an increased focus on arms shipments to Israel, particularly from its strongest backer, the United States, as Israel continues its military campaign in Gaza.

In a sign of Washington's growing impatience with Israel's handling of the military campaign, US President Joe Biden issued a stark warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that future US support for Israel's war in Gaza depends on swift implementation of new steps to protect civilians. and aid workers.

It was the first time Biden has threatened to reconsider his support if Israel does not change its tactics and allow more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

US Ambassador Michele Taylor, referring to the Israeli attack that killed seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen in Gaza this week, told the council: “Israel has not done enough to mitigate the civilian harm.”

The resolution had “many problematic elements, too many to mention in full,” she said, while noting the lack of “specific condemnation of Hamas for carrying out the horrific October 7 attacks” in Israel.