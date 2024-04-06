America: Ana Piquer assumes permanent role as regional director of Amnesty International





After a successful six-month interim stint at the helm of Amnesty International's human rights work in the region, the organization has appointed Ana Piquer as Americas Director on a permanent basis, effective immediately. We are delighted that Ana will continue to lead our work in the Americas at a time of grave global polycrisis with major implications for human rights. She boasts a wealth of institutional knowledge, a deep understanding of the region and first-hand life experience navigating one of the world's most difficult climates for human rights protection. Her vision and bold optimism will be invaluable as we strive to protect the rights of all in the Americas, said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's Senior Director of Regional Human Rights Impact. After studying law at the Universidad de Chile and completing a master's degree at New York University, Ana Piquer began her career as a labor and employment attorney. A lifelong defender of human rights, she first joined Amnesty International as an activist in Chile in 1990 and later became Chair of the Board of the Chilean Section. She became Executive Director of Amnesty International Chile in 2011 and oversaw key human rights work in the country, including leading the organizations response to the 2019 social uprising and campaigning for justice for the violent suppression of protests. I am truly honored by this appointment and will do everything I can to advance human rights in every corner of America. Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International In January 2022 she moved to Amnesty Internationals Americas Regional Office in Mexico City to serve as Deputy Director for Research in the Americas. Since taking over as Americas interim director in September 2023, she has led the organizations work on pressing issues across the region, including presenting reports on attacks against human rights defenders in Colombia and the recent worsening of human rights in El Salvador. I am truly honored by this appointment and will do everything I can to see human rights advance in every corner of America, said Ana Piquer. I have no illusions about the scale of the challenge we face in a continent that remains the deadliest in the world for human rights defenders. Anti-rights groups have tried to undermine the hard-fought gains of recent years, but I take great inspiration from the bold and courageous movements leading the way for climate justice and advancing the rights of women, youth, refugees and Black, Indigenous and LGBTIQ+ across the region. We were determined to consolidate our feminist, anti-racist agenda and our connections with sister organizations so that together we could make America a fairer and safer place for all.

