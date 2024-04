Weekly overview of Customs and Trade News Here's a summary of the latest customs and international trade news: Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Operational update for the Port of Baltimore: CBP said Ocean carriers originally planning to unload at the Port of Baltimore must continue to another US port after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26.

CBP published a federal register notice making changes to the Global Entry and SENTRI programs. Main points: The global entry fee will increase from $100 to $120 The total SENTRI fee will be reduced from $122.25 to $120. Fee exemption for certain minors

At the Trade Facilitation and Cargo Security Summit, CBP provided attendees with a BOOKLET which asks importers and customs brokers: Do you know your supply chain?

CBP published an updated version of the ACE Summary Business Process and Rules Document, Version 12.0. The release includes updates on: Introduction summary General statements AD/CVD Reconciliation ACE reports

Notification of unclear cargo messages for cargo description – On April 1, 2024, CBP implemented cargo messages to communicate with the entry file for shipments that have unclear or inconsistent cargo descriptions.

CBP officers in Minneapolis eavesdropped a shipment filled with 364 counterfeit bracelets, earrings, rings and necklaces.

BKP published a Federal Register Notice which proposes to add required data fields to Form 7501 relating to the designated Harmonized Tariff Classification (HTS) of steel and aluminum imports.

CBP updated it Cargo Release Conditions Codes Document with changes to recently added validations related to Section 321 – Does not exceed $800 in aggregate shipments.

EAPA Updates: Case 7835 : Lighthouse Rock Consulting LLC (notice of initiation of investigation and interim measures) . Case 7821 : VY Industries Inc. (notice of initiation of investigation and interim measures).

Department of Commerce (DOC) Preliminary results and partial removal of the administrative review of the countervailing duty: Carbon and alloy steel threaded rod from China.

USA and UK DECLARE partnership in AI safety science.

Notice to RELEASE – final determination regarding Omega-3-acid ethyl ester capsules. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) OFAC sanctioned six individuals and two entities based in Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates that generate income and facilitate financial transactions for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Funds generated through these actors ultimately flow to support the DPRK's weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs. United States Trade Representative (USTR) USTR releasing 2024 National Trade Assessment Report on Foreign Trade Barriers (NTE Report)

The report provides a comprehensive overview of significant foreign barriers to U.S. exports of goods and services, U.S. foreign direct investment, and U.S. e-commerce in key export markets for the United States. World Trade Organization (WTO) WTO has OPEN Online registration for this year's Public Forum entitled Re-globalisation: Better trade for a better world to be held at WTO headquarters in Geneva from 10 to 13 September. It has also opened a call for proposals for the event. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) The FDA issued a import alert for Jiangsu Shenli Medical Production Co. Ltd. to prevent unauthorized Chinese-made plastic syringes from entering the US US International Trade Commission (USITC) USITC VOTE to continue investigations on Melamine from Germany, India, Japan, Netherlands, Qatar and Trinidad and Tobago.

USITC INSTITUTE Section 337 investigation of certain medical programmers with printed circuit boards. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) BIS was released new instruction and best practices for freight forwarders.

encore releasing latest edition of Don't Let This Happen To You.”

encore announced New license types C67 (notification required) and C68 (notification required) for exports authorized under the Advanced Computing (NAC) Notified Exception License. Department of Justice (DD) Arms trafficker CONVICTED up to 13 years for attempting to ship firearms to drug cartel members in Mexico.

A man from California CONVICTED for attempting to illegally export firearms and night vision rifles to the Sultanate of Oman. Industry news Zipporah REVEALS two global sustainability seals for products The Clean at Sephora and Planet Aware at Sephora seals will launch this month. To be awarded the seals, products must meet over 30 required criteria regarding ingredient sourcing and formulation, packaging, corporate commitments and consumer transparency.

Supreme Court of Florida ADOPTED a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana If the provision passes 60 percent in November, it would legalize recreational marijuana for residents 21 and older.

NBC gets one look inside at the Department of Homeland Security work to stop the illegal flow of arms into Haiti. International News United Kingdom Government outlined its new post-Brexit tariffs on food and plant imports from the EU. Charges range from 10 for low-risk goods to 145 for mixed shipments. The announcement prompted swift reactions from businesses and trade bodies. News from Florida The U.S. Trade Service and South Florida District Export Council will host one export sales mission in Suriname on June 4-7, 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://diaztradelaw.com/customs-and-trade-news-weekly-snapshot-28/

