PDA responds to rising prescription charges in England.





The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has announced thatMay 1, 2024the NHS prescription charge willincrease from 9.65 to 9.90 per prescription item. Amendments to the National Health Service (Taxation on Medicines and Devices) Regulations.have come before Parliament, which introduces changes not only to the NHS Prescription Charge, but also to Prescription Prepayment Certificates (PPCs), including Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) PPCs. The cost of a three-month PPC will become 32.05, while a 12-month PPC is rising to 114.50 and HRT PPC will increase to 19.80. PPCs offer some savings for those who need four or more prescription items in three months, or 12 or more items in a year, but this can only be realized if the patient has the cash flow to afford them. they pay you in advance. Prescription charges have ended in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, however in England research by the Prescription Charges Coalition in 2023 found that almost 10% of respondents had skipped medication in the previous year due to the cost of prescriptions and this increased physical and mental ones. health problems, as well as affected the time of leaving work. A further survey of more than 1,000 pharmacists in January 2024 showed that 97% had seen patients in England refuse medicines because of prescription charges, with more than a quarter saying this was happening more and more often. In February, PDA and other members of the Prescription Fee Coalition sent a letter to the DHSC calling on the government to raise prescription fees to a minimum (pictured below). However, the government has decided to apply an increase. Paul Day, Director of Membership and Communities at the Pharmacists' Defense Association said, The Westminster government has had many chances to do the right thing. We want NHS England to scrap prescription charges and be like the rest of the UK. If they do not, then they should revise the list of exemptions to reflect the diagnosis and treatment available today, as has been repeatedly requested by the Prescription Tax Coalition; and if they won't do that, we said they should at least have frozen the charge. They have chosen none of these options, and instead decided to further increase this fee during a cost of living crisis. This choice will adversely affect some of the country's most vulnerable patients and families, and is likely to result in even more patients refusing the medication that a health professional has prescribed for them. Pharmacists want to care for their patients and are frustrated by a system that means many patients cannot afford the medicines they need. We also reiterate that pharmacists should not be treated as tax collectors. We believe this increase is the wrong decision.” Photo by Jess Hurd Learn more Not a PDA member yet? If you have not yet joined PDA, we encourage you to join today and ask your colleagues to do the same. Membership is FREE for pharmacy students, trainee pharmacists and for the first three months of a new qualification. JOIN PDA TODAY Read about our top member benefitshere.

