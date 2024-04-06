International
Israel fires 2 officers over Gaza attacks that killed World Central Kitchen aid workers
JERUSALEM (AP) The Israeli military said Friday it fired two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in drone strikes in Gaza that killed seven aid workers on a food distribution missionsaying the officers had misused critical information and violated the army's rules of engagement.
The findings of an inquiry by retired generals into Monday's killings marked an embarrassing admission by Israel, which faces mounting accusations from key allies, including the United States, that it has not done enough to protect Gaza's civilians from the war. his with the militant group Hamas.
The findings are likely to reinforce widespread skepticism about the Israeli military's decision-making. palestinians, aid groups and human rights organizations have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of firing indiscriminately on civilians throughout the conflict, a charge Israel denies.
It is a tragedy, the military spokesman, Adm. Daniel Hagari. It is a serious event for which we are responsible and it should not have happened. And we'll make sure that doesn't happen again.
With pressure mounting on Israel, Hagar and other officials shared the results of the investigation with reporters late Thursday.
The speed of the investigation and the quick punishment of the five senior officers were unusual. Such investigations are often slow and in most cases end without charges being filed. Human rights activists have long complained that Israeli forces operate in a climate of impunity, a claim the military disputes.
However, convictions and apologies seemed unlikely to quell the growing international outcry over his death World Central Kitchen Workersor to reassure international aid groups that it is safe to resume operations in Gaza, where nearly a third of the population is on the brink of starvation.
The military declined to answer questions about whether similar violations of the rules of engagement occurred during the war. Except many civilian deathsmore than 220 aid workers have been killed in the conflict, according to the United Nations, including at least 30 killed in the line of duty.
World Central Kitchen called the investigations and disciplinary actions important steps forward, but said more needs to be done.
Without systemic change, there will be more military failures, more pardons and more grieving families, the statement said, reiterating calls for an independent investigation.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was important that Israel take responsibility and that the US would review the findings to see not only what steps are being taken, but also the results.
Military spokesmen said that under the Israeli army's rules of engagement, officers must have more than one reason to identify someone as a target before they can be struck. But the investigation determined that a colonel had authorized the series of deadly drone strikes on the motorcade based on an overwhelming observation from grainy drone camera footage that someone in the convoy was armed.
That observation turned out to be untrue, military officials said.
The army said the colonel and major were dismissed, while three other officers were reprimanded, the most senior of whom was the head of the Southern Command. The results of the investigation were submitted to the military attorney general, who will decide whether the officers or anyone else involved in the killings should be punished further or prosecuted.
The killings were condemned by Israel's closest allies. They added criticism to Israel's behavior in almost 6 months of war with Hamas and renewed focus on the dire situation in Gaza. Aid group Oxfam says people in the northern enclaves have been surviving on an average of 245 calories a day since January, less than the amount found in a can of beans and less than 12% of the recommended daily intake.
Israel has promised to open more border crossings in Gaza and increase the flow of aid to the territory. But Blinken said Friday that these measures may not be enough to meet The demands of the Biden administration for dramatic improvements in humanitarian conditions.
If fully implemented, the measures could increase aid to the Palestinians. But the US also wants to see tangible steps to better protect civilians and aid workers, he said.
It was not immediately clear when the Erez crossing, which borders hard-hit northern Gaza, would open, or how much extra cargo it could handle. The crossing, built to handle passenger traffic, was badly damaged in the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel that sparked the war.
In New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted the Israelis' acknowledgment of the officers' mistakes and punishment.
But the core problem isn't who made the mistakes, it's the military strategy and procedures that allow those mistakes to multiply time and time again, he said. Fixing these failures requires independent investigations and meaningful and measurable changes on the ground.
He called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas and a major step forward in humanitarian aid.
Those killed on Monday were three British nationals, a Polish national, an Australian, a dual Canadian-American citizen and a Palestinian, all of whom worked for World Central Kitchen. the international charity founded by the famous chef Jos Andrs.
The investigation, headed by Yoav Har-Even, a retired general, found two main areas of wrongdoing.
He blamed officers for not reading messages warning troops that cars, not aid trucks, would be taking charity workers away from the warehouse where the aid was being distributed. As a result, the cars that were targeted were mistakenly identified as transporting militants.
The military also blamed a major who identified the target of the strike and a colonel who approved the attack for acting on insufficient information.
The military said the warrant was issued after one of the passengers inside a car was identified as a gunman. He said the troops became suspicious because a gunman was seen on the roof of one of the delivery trucks on the way to the warehouse.
The military showed reporters footage of the gunman firing his gun while riding on top of one of the trucks in video footage that The Associated Press could not independently verify.
After help rushed to a warehouse, an officer believed he saw a gunman enter one of the cars. It is learned that the passenger was not carrying a weapon. The military said it was possible he was just carrying a bag.
The military said he then hit a car. As the people drove away in a second car, it struck that vehicle as well. She did the same when the survivors left in a third car.
World Central Kitchen and the military said they coordinated the movements of the convoys and that the vehicles were marked with the organization's logo. But army officials claimed the drone operators could not see the words because it was night.
The military could not say exactly where the communication about the convoy plans had broken down.
Let's be very clear. This is tragic but not an anomaly, Scott Paul, of Oxfam, said Thursday at a conference with other aid organizations before the results of the Israeli investigation were released. The killing of aid workers in Gaza has been systematic.
___
Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Leuven, Belgium, contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP's coverage of the Israel-Hamas war at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war
