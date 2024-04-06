Former Phoenixville-based World Central Kitchen volunteer mourns those lost in Gaza

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Olga Sorzano is still dealing with her seventh loss. World Central Kitchen volunteers was killed in an airstrike in Gaza on Monday.

The owner of Baba's Brew, a kombucha company in Phoenixville, knows all too well what it's like to be a part of humanitarian aid in conflict zones. She helped with World Central Kitchen in 2022 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which she called a “heartbreaking” experience.

The native of southern Siberia saw firsthand a basic necessity to sustain the life she could provide.

“I know giving them a bowl of hot soup isn't going to solve their problems, but bringing them food for that moment might,” she said.

Sorzano still has lasting friendships with the volunteers he worked with during missions with World Central Kitchen.

“You're all there for the same reason. You're all there to help others … You bond when you meet someone in this situation,” she said.

She aches for the families of those lost in Gaza, she said, and hopes their legacy lives on through their passion to make a difference.

Volunteers in war zones “know that there is great danger…They risk their lives because they want to make a difference,” she said.

Sorzano said she will donate a portion of the proceeds from her cooking classes to World Central Kitchen for the remainder of 2024.

