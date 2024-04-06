International
The international conference in Rome calls for the abolition of surrogacy
For two days, international experts, with the participation of the Holy See, gather in Rome to discuss the issues related to the substitution and to request its abolition.
By Olivier Bonnel
For two days, experts from around the world come together to discuss issues related to surrogacy. The conference is organized by the collective that signed the Casablanca Declaration in 2023. The Holy See is participating.
On March 3, 2023, a hundred experts from 75 nationalities, including lawyers, doctors, psychologists and philosophers, signed the “Casablanca Declaration” from the Moroccan metropolis, calling for the creation of a treaty that renounces substitution.
Penalty of substitution in all forms
Convinced that “the contract by which one or more principals agree with a woman to bear a child or children for them for childbirth, regardless of its definition and conditions”, the participants called on States, through this text , to condemn substitution “. in all its forms and in all its forms, whether paid or not, and to take measures to combat this practice”.
This request will be at the center of an international conference that will take place on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6, in Rome, at the premises of Lumsa University. Among the participants are numerous personalities from Italian political life, starting with the Minister of the Family, Eugenia Rocella, as well as lawyers or jurists from several continents.
Among those present is Reem Alsalem from Jordan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls.
The Holy See is also represented by Mr. Miroslaw Wachowski, Undersecretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.
Bernard Garcia-Larrain, coordinator of the Casablanca Declaration, aims to raise awareness about the goods. The objective of the conference is to highlight the ethical limits represented by surrogacy and also to warn, according to its promoters, of a booming business.
Business 14 billion euros
According to Olivia Maurel, spokesperson for the Casablanca Declaration, the surrogacy market represented 14 billion euros worldwide in 2022.
Experts from over 80 countries have now signed this declaration and are working for an international interdisciplinary treaty to be diplomatically approved”, said Bernard Garcia-Larrain, a Franco-Chilean lawyer and coordinator of the network.
“For us”, the lawyer continued, “this is not a war that should be linked to a political color, but a war of humanity as we aim to protect women from this global market, from this exploitation, and obviously also children. who are the subject of a contract”.
According to Bernard Garcia-Larrain, denouncing the commodification represented by surrogacy is not enough.
According to the promoters of the Declaration, one must first be informed about the reality of the phenomenon, a reality still largely unknown by the leaders.
Support from the Pope and the Holy See
This fight against substitution has found a favorable response from the Pope himself, who privately hosted several members of the network on Thursday afternoon.
The Holy Father, who during his congratulatory address to the ambassadors on January 8, publicly complained that “the practice of surrogacy seriously damages the dignity of women and children”, denounced the surrogacy market in front of his guests.
“I found him extremely scientifically informed,” explained Olivia Maurel, who was born to a surrogate mother. The young woman, who specified that as an atheist, she did not want to meet the Pope as a religious figure, but as a moral voice and head of state, particularly emphasizes that Francis mentioned the transfer of stem cells that are transmitted to the mother. from the baby she was carrying and then took him away from her.
The Casablanca Declaration
In addition to the papal audience, members of the Casablanca Declaration had extensive discussions with Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
The Secretary of State reminded them how hard the Holy See was working so that a treaty renouncing substitution could one day be worked out, in the same spirit as one banning nuclear proliferation, for example.
“We have already been invited by the Holy See to the United Nations, three weeks ago, as part of the commission on the dignity of women,” said Bernard Garcia-Larrain.
However, “it is not a religious voice that we came to seek,” he continued, “like all the great battles of humanity, this goes beyond believers and cultures, and Pope Francis speaks a lot about the culture of dialogue. We are happy. to have started this process, even if it will take time”.
|
