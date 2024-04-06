International
NS premier's remnants plan to consolidate Antigonish after community meeting – Halifax
The Department of Municipal Affairs announced Thursday that Act 407 of the Antigonish Consolidation Act will not proceed.
The province scrapped plans to consolidate the city and county of Antigonish after a town hall meeting attended by Premier Tim Houston in which hundreds of area residents voiced concerns over the issue.
“It became clear from talking to people that there was a very broad sense in the community that they didn't have enough information,” Houston told the media on Friday.
“So, as I say, when I get more information, I might change my mind.”
NS Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr said the province respects the work that went into the plan by councils, the mayor and the warden, but there was a significant amount of public opposition.
“It's a very divisive issue in the community, and we didn't think there was broad public support,” Lohr said.
The change came as a surprise to the mayor of the city of Antigonish and the county supervisor, since the prime minister strongly supported the views of the municipalities just a few days ago.
The email you need for the day's top news from Canada and around the world.
“If we're going to believe in the strength of our democracy at its core, then we have to respect the decisions of the elected people, even when we don't like them,” Houston said at Tuesday's town hall meeting.
However, the premier said Friday that the large, engaged and informed crowd earlier this week made it clear the province needs more information before deciding on the merger.
“He articulated very clearly that this was the decision of two city governments that voted, both voted twice, to consolidate by majority vote and that he was not going to stand in the way of that,” County Warden Owen McCarron said.
“But it seems to me that the province unilaterally shut us down based on pressure from an activist group.”
That point was echoed by Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher, who was “shocked and stunned” by the premier's call Thursday morning to let him know the bill wouldn't pass.
“We've done everything we can, that we've been asked to do,” Boucher said. “We opened our books to each other, we opened our books to the public.”
Trending now
-
The total solar eclipse is almost here. Here are 10 things to know
-
Thieves steal over $40 million from LA cash vault, disappear without a trace
Both Antigonish leaders said they feel strongly that the area would have been better off as a municipality.
“We're sure it would have saved our taxpayers a lot of money, made us more competitive provincially, and just being in sync would have been a lot better,” Boucher said. “But it's not meant to be this time.”
Members of the Le Antigonish Decide group were moved by the Prime Minister's change of heart after two years of voicing their concerns.
“He listened to the people, listened to the people and respected that. So for that he gets our respect,” band member Terry Penny said.
She said this change shows that a child's voice can make a difference.
“I think that's what we demonstrated so strongly that this community did is that yes, you can make a difference when things are wrong,” Penny said.
Now that the law will no longer continue, Penny believes the community can begin to heal from the ordeal and focus on moving forward.
“We fought for information and the citizen's right to have a voice. Give us that and we'll see where the consolidation goes.”
Services and Review Board (UARB) financial analysis that was previously ordered by the province will no longer be collected as a result of these changes.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10406044/n-s-premier-scraps-plan-to-consolidate-antigonish-after-community-meeting/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NS premier's remnants plan to consolidate Antigonish after community meeting – Halifax
- An Incredible New Look at the Story of 'It's a Wonderful Life' Star Jimmy Stewart – Faithwire
- Google Books and Scholar users beware: you're inundated with AI-generated nonsense search results
- PTI appoints four additional focal persons – Pakistan
- Missing '1923' actor Cole Brings Plenty, 27, found dead in Kansas
- Maine Gladiators advance to quarterfinals with win over Montana Wolves
- Kirsten Dunst wears an Art Deco Lanvin dress for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
- Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground following surprisingly strong US jobs report
- Android AirTag competitors gear up for launch thanks to iOS release
- The international conference in Rome calls for the abolition of surrogacy
- New Jersey earthquake shown on Nest cam: “Will I die?”
- Kakao Entertainment seeks to restructure and strengthen ties with Piccoma