NS premier's remnants plan to consolidate Antigonish after community meeting – Halifax

The Department of Municipal Affairs announced Thursday that Act 407 of the Antigonish Consolidation Act will not proceed.

The province scrapped plans to consolidate the city and county of Antigonish after a town hall meeting attended by Premier Tim Houston in which hundreds of area residents voiced concerns over the issue.

“It became clear from talking to people that there was a very broad sense in the community that they didn't have enough information,” Houston told the media on Friday.

“So, as I say, when I get more information, I might change my mind.”

NS Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr said the province respects the work that went into the plan by councils, the mayor and the warden, but there was a significant amount of public opposition.

“It's a very divisive issue in the community, and we didn't think there was broad public support,” Lohr said.

The change came as a surprise to the mayor of the city of Antigonish and the county supervisor, since the prime minister strongly supported the views of the municipalities just a few days ago.

“If we're going to believe in the strength of our democracy at its core, then we have to respect the decisions of the elected people, even when we don't like them,” Houston said at Tuesday's town hall meeting.

However, the premier said Friday that the large, engaged and informed crowd earlier this week made it clear the province needs more information before deciding on the merger.

“He articulated very clearly that this was the decision of two city governments that voted, both voted twice, to consolidate by majority vote and that he was not going to stand in the way of that,” County Warden Owen McCarron said.

“But it seems to me that the province unilaterally shut us down based on pressure from an activist group.”

That point was echoed by Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher, who was “shocked and stunned” by the premier's call Thursday morning to let him know the bill wouldn't pass.

“We've done everything we can, that we've been asked to do,” Boucher said. “We opened our books to each other, we opened our books to the public.”

Both Antigonish leaders said they feel strongly that the area would have been better off as a municipality.

“We're sure it would have saved our taxpayers a lot of money, made us more competitive provincially, and just being in sync would have been a lot better,” Boucher said. “But it's not meant to be this time.”

Members of the Le Antigonish Decide group were moved by the Prime Minister's change of heart after two years of voicing their concerns.

“He listened to the people, listened to the people and respected that. So for that he gets our respect,” band member Terry Penny said.

She said this change shows that a child's voice can make a difference.

“I think that's what we demonstrated so strongly that this community did is that yes, you can make a difference when things are wrong,” Penny said.

Now that the law will no longer continue, Penny believes the community can begin to heal from the ordeal and focus on moving forward.

“We fought for information and the citizen's right to have a voice. Give us that and we'll see where the consolidation goes.”

Services and Review Board (UARB) financial analysis that was previously ordered by the province will no longer be collected as a result of these changes.