Karla MacFarlane announces retirement from Nova Scotia politics





Veteran MLA Karla MacFarlane is retiring from politics. The MLA for Pictou West made the announcement in a social media postshortly after the end of the spring session of the Nova Scotia legislature on Friday. “I will miss my colleagues, but the time has come for me to start another chapter,” she writes on her Facebook account. “I am very proud of the hard work done by Houston government. I will continue to support the Prime Minister [Tim] Houston and the Progressive Conservative government in the years to come under his leadership.” MacFarlane was first elected in 2013. She was re-elected in 2017 and again in 2021, when the Conservatives formed government. cabinet minister She joined Houston's cabinet as minister of community services and minister responsible for L'nu Affairs. In 2018, MacFarlane served as interim leader of the Conservatives after an internal party investigation brought down then-leader Jamie Baillie for engaging in what was described as inappropriate behavior towards a party employee. She later accepted Houston's leadership bid. Last fall, MacFarlane made good on what she said was a long-term political goal when it was made The first female speaker of the parliament. On Friday, she led members' statements and question period before leaving the chair for what would be the last time. It was not publicly known at the time that she would not be returning. In her statement, MacFarlane paid tribute to the people who have supported her throughout her political career, including her children and partner. “To Chloe and Jack, thank you for your understanding and patience as evening and weekend issues arose that required my attention, taking time away from being with you. I would also like to thank my partner Neal for supporting me over the years last You are a gem. 'New Chapter' “My focus now is spending time with family and friends and investing in my well-being. I look forward with hope and anticipation to a new chapter.” In a statement of his own, Houston praised MacFarlane's character. “Karla is everything one would expect in a great MLA. She cares a lot. She's dedicated. And she's extremely kind,” he said. “The people of Pictou West and all of Nova Scotia have been well served. She has been an inspiration and mentor to me and I am incredibly sad to see her go.”

