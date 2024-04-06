Foreign Minister Penny Wong calls Israeli airstrike on aid workers a 'fatal failure'

Briefly: Foreign Minister PennyWong has called the airstrike on the Anaid convoy in Gaza that killed Australian Zomi Frankcom a “deadly failure of deconfliction”.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong says the deaths of seven aid workers, including an Australian, cannot be “set aside” by Israel following its internal investigations into the deadly airstrike.

“People have been raising concerns for some time about what is happening with aid workers,” she told reporters on Saturday.

“It cannot be washed aside and it cannot be covered.

“I don't believe any Australian will expect us to do anything other than continue to demand the transparency and accountability that we have.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday that it had fired two officers and reprimanded three others in response to its initial findings about the deaths.

A retired Israeli general's investigation into the attack found that officers misused critical information and violated the army's rules of engagement.

Senator Wong said the Australian government expected Israel's response to the incident to include “full accountability”, adding that it had joined Defense Minister Richard Marles in writing a letter to their Israeli counterparts outlining Australia's demands. for transparency.

In the letter, Senator Wong said, the government raised concerns about Israel's initial response to the attack.

“We also, in our letter, raised concerns on behalf of the country that Israel's initial responses suggest that the gravity of the deaths of the seven humanitarian workers has yet to be assessed by the Israeli government,” Senator Wong said.

Wong has yet to see a written copy of Israel's findings

The Australian government wants Israel to preserve all evidence from the investigation into the attack to allow for further review if required.

Senator Wong noted that Australia's ambassador to Israel had been briefed by the IDF, but added that she had not yet seen a written copy of the Israeli findings, nor a response to the Australian government's request.

Details on the announcement of an Australian “special adviser” working on the response to the deadly attack will come in the “near future”, the foreign minister added.

“In my discussions with my colleagues, [we decided] It is appropriate that we have a qualified person to advise us so that we can have confidence on behalf of the country in the process and press for due process,” said Senator Wong.

That adviser will be someone with expertise in military and humanitarian law and will be appointed in the coming days.

There has not yet been a verdict on criminal liability, says Senator Wong

The WCK has called for an independent commission to investigate the killings, adding that “the IDF cannot credibly investigate its failure in Gaza.”

Another of the aid workers killed in the attack was from Poland, and the country's foreign ministry says it “demands that the preliminary findings we see now turn into criminal liability”.

“I'm not putting anything in or out,” Senator Wong said.

“That would be a question of whether the facts warrant it and what I would say appropriate action should be taken.

“The facts must be ascertained and after the facts have been ascertained, appropriate actions must be taken.