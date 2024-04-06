Joint US-EU-Armenia high-level meeting in support of Armenia's resilience

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the High Representative/Vice-President of the EU, Josep Borrell, the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Antony Blinken, the Administrator of USAID, Samantha Power, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, met today, April 5, 2024, in Brussels to reaffirm support for Armenia's sovereignty, democracy, territorial integrity and socio-economic stability.

The European Union and the United States support a stable, peaceful, secure, democratic, and prosperous future for Armenia and the region. In this context, we intend to expand cooperation to strengthen Armenia's resilience, including in key sectors such as political reforms, economic development and humanitarian support. We will seek to expand our partnerships, for example, in mobility, governance, law enforcement, trade, connectivity, agriculture, energy and technology. The European Union and the United States envision stronger cooperation with Armenia to support these key sectors.

The European Union and the United States recognized the substantial progress Armenia has made since 2018 in democratic and justice reforms and the fight against corruption, and expressed a commitment to continue partnership and support to Armenia as it further strengthens its democracy and governance of the law. in accordance with our shared values ​​and principles.

The EU will continue to support Armenia on its reform path through the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). To promote reforms and improve cooperation in all areas, the EU and Armenia will make progress on the new EU-Armenia Partnership agenda.

The United States is committed to helping Armenia and Prime Minister Pashinyan carry out the anticipated reforms. The Biden administration, working with the US Congress, plans to provide over $65 million in fiscal year 2023 development assistance to Armenia.

The European Union and the United States welcomed Armenia's commitment to improving connectivity with the outside world, including the Crossroads of Peace initiative, which would promote shared prosperity and regional economic and trade diversification.

The EU and the US intend to provide further assistance to help the country mitigate risks, diversify its trade and strengthen its economic and institutional resilience.

To support the new EU-Armenia Partnership Agenda, the EU will present a EUR 270 million resilience and growth plan for Armenia for the period 2024-2027.

The EU Resilience and Growth Plan for Armenia will aim to build Armenia's socio-economic resilience, supporting trade diversification. It will contribute to the long-term needs of displaced people. It will strengthen sectoral cooperation with Armenia, while increasing support for regulatory outreach to unlock CEPA's full potential. The EU will continue to support key sectors from trade diversification, infrastructure development, energy, to aviation security.

President von der Leyen also referred to the benefits of the Economic and Investment Plan, launched in 2021, which already mobilized over 550 million euros of investments with grants, blends and guarantees in Armenia. In line with the Economic and Investment Plan, the EU Resilience and Growth Plan will increase support for strategic investments, especially in transport, digital and energy connectivity infrastructure, and invest in business development to boost countries of work and economic growth. The Economic and Investment Plan has the potential to deliver economic peace dividends, including regional connectivity, if and when conditions permit. The EU will also look at ways to support mobility.

The United States is working with Armenia in many sectors to enhance economic growth and reform, trade diversification, and sustainability. The United States will work with Armenia to attract further American investment, improve technology trade opportunities, increase cybersecurity cooperation, and expand technology infrastructure. The United States is committed to Armenia's safe, reliable, and secure energy future and is working to support energy diversification and explore the feasibility of new civil nuclear power options that prioritize higher standards of nuclear safety, security and non-proliferation. The United States is committed to enhancing Armenia's food security as well as facilitating the flow of agricultural products across Armenia's borders.

Recognizing the ongoing challenges Armenia faces in supporting and social inclusion of over 100,000 displaced persons and refugees, the European Union and the United States intend to continue to provide support to Armenia in its efforts to provide housing, training, opportunities employment and psycho-social support for those in need and to ensure dignified living conditions for displaced persons.

The EU rapidly mobilized €18 million in humanitarian support and €15 million in budget support from September 2023 to respond to the emergency and socio-economic needs of refugees. This brings the total allocation of humanitarian aid to the affected population to €38.4 million as of 2020. The EU stands with Armenia in addressing and supporting the long-term needs of refugees. The EU resilience and growth plan will also include budget support for the long-term economic and social inclusion of displaced people.

The United States has similarly announced more than $7 million in humanitarian support for displaced persons and refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh as of September 2023. This funding brings total U.S. humanitarian assistance to nearly $31 million as of September 2020. U.S. aid has provided life-saving food aid, humanitarian protection, and emergency shelter and will continue to respond to the needs of displaced persons and refugees. The United States will support Armenia's efforts to minimize the strain on public services and infrastructure and to facilitate social cohesion and economic development.

A prosperous, sovereign and democratic Armenia that develops its own partnerships and freely sets its own course will contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

