Mexico's president says country will cut diplomatic ties with EcuadorExBulletin







change the subtitles David Bustillos/AP

David Bustillos/AP QUITO, Ecuador Mexico is cutting diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest a former Ecuadorian vice president who has sought political asylum there after being indicted on corruption charges. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made the announcement late Friday after Ecuadorian police stormed the Mexican embassy to arrest Jorge Glas, who has been living there since December, as a diplomatic rift between the two countries deepened. Glas, perhaps the most wanted man in the country, was convicted of bribery and corruption. Ecuadorian authorities are still investigating more allegations against him. Police entered the outer doors of the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in the Ecuadorian capital and entered the main courtyard to take Glas. “This is not possible, it cannot be, this is madness,” Roberto Canseco, head of the Mexican consular section in the capital, Quito, told local press as he stood outside the embassy. “I'm very worried because they could kill him. There's no basis for doing that, it's completely out of the norm.” Defending its decision, Ecuador's presidency said in a statement: “Ecuador is a sovereign nation and we will not allow any criminal to go free.” Lpez Obrador objected, calling Glas's ban an “authoritarian act” and “a flagrant violation of international law and Mexico's sovereignty.” Alicia Brcena, Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, tweeted that a number of diplomats were injured during the breach, adding that it violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Brcena said Mexico will take the case to the International Court of Justice “to denounce Ecuador's responsibility for violations of international law.” She also said that Mexican diplomats were only waiting for the Ecuadorian government to provide the necessary guarantees for their return home. Ecuador's Foreign Ministry and Ecuador's Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Mexican embassy in Quito remained under heavy police guard late Friday. A day earlier, tensions between the two countries escalated after the president of Mexico made statements that Ecuador considered “very unfortunate” about the recent elections in which Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa won. In response, the Ecuadorian government declared the Mexican ambassador persona non grata.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/06/1243216625/mexico-diplomatic-ties-ecuador The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos