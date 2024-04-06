This week I saw my old friend Sam Mostyn appointed governor general and her success felt sweet

It's a moment in that moment Blue episode when two hands meet one small, awkward and from the past; one with gloves, grown up and in the very real present of an Australian Test game that gets me every time.

I don't play cricket. I have never been competitive in sports. But yes, I have watched the Bluey Cricket episode every time.

My son watches it with me, stealing glances throughout the entire seven minutes, repeatedly asking me, “Are you going to cry?” I can usually manage to answer it, except for the one time he asks me right at the end, as the boy from the past walks off the field and walks like the man he always dreamed of being.

Can you imagine how that must feel? Seeing your child enter that field of dreams, after so many years of hard work, living out all the potential you ever saw in them? No wonder the aphorisms are about hearts that swell, explode, explode: I understand just from watching a cartoon.

The sweetness of a friend's success

I have thought of these moments of pride in another's accomplishments, as we watch children grow, colleagues progress, and friends move through the stages of their lives, their accomplishments seeming as sweet as if they were our own. I never shared Gore Vidal's bitterness at the success of his friends: it made no sense to me.

Every Australian cricketer, Nobel laureate or Oscar winner started young and failed on the same field as our hero Bluey.

Indeed, when you have the wonderful taste of being friends with, say, that young woman who just had a top 10 record, or that guy who swims the 100m freestyle on the Australian team, then how clever you are!

Every Australian cricketer, Nobel laureate, Oscar-winning star has a family, has a group of friends, has an ordinary life: they started out young and failed on the same field as our hero Bluey. But different from what they say Rusty's parents who would have lived every moment of failure and success that led him to the top, I have seen something similar happen this week from a much greater distance.

I have known Sam Mostyn, the woman announced this week as our next Governor-General, since my first days out of university as part of a crowd of young women trying to make our way in the world. Our life was a mosaic of idealism and ambition, false starts and great opportunities, there were hard-won jobs and successes. Sam was brilliant from the start, quietly focused and intelligent, and none of us had any doubt that she was destined for great things.

Many of those great things were firsts: the first woman on the AFL Commission; the first to convene an Economic Equity Task Force for the federal government. She was always cool and thoughtful, strategic and alert. You don't so successfully break into block-board culture the way Sam did without being aware of every little thing, every little consequence around you. It would have been exhausting, but I never asked. I was so glad she did.

Sam and I bonded over equality and equity issues; she came to Q+A with me when I needed her expertise and care; we often spoke together at public events; and on the few occasions we were able to make it, we bonded over the health and happiness of our singles, our mutual friends, and all the other wonderful women we knew and loved.

I have a photo of us that another friend took and sent me the night of Sam's nomination at the first Field of Women event organized by another great woman, Lyn Swinburne, in 2005 to draw attention to the number of women and men. who die of breast cancer. It's quite an impressive group and I get the same sense of pride in each other's achievements when I look at them all.

Sam Mostyn (back left) and Virginia Trioli (back center right) have been friends since college.(SUPPLY)

I imagine it must be something like being friends with the kid named as the Australian test captain: you'd be so upset to realize you knew him as a naked kid. I would never describe Sam Mostyn as weird, but I think she'll hit this one for six.

This weekend some more for our new GG, some jellyfish and some feijoas: strange fruit indeed.

