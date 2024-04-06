International
A smoky summer is expected in parts of Canada as wildfire season begins. Here's how to prepare now
People in southern Ontario should start preparing now for the potential for smoke hanging over this part of the province during the upcoming wildfire season, a researcher says.
“The most important thing is to act early,” Kitchener-Waterloo's Amy Li, an assistant professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Waterloo, told CBC. Morning edition.
She suggested taking two important steps:
- Make sure the home's centralized HVAC system can recirculate indoor air for heating and cooling and has high-efficiency filters.
- Consider purchasing portable air cleaners that are sized appropriately for the space you want to clean.
With the fires will come warnings about PM 2.5, which is particulate matter in smoke, Li said. Small particles have a diameter equal to or less than 2.5 micrometers.
“As you can imagine, this is really small and exposure to elevated concentrations of PM 2.5 can cause adverse effects on the respiratory system and also the cardiovascular system and particularly for vulnerable populations including children, people with respiratory or seniors,” Li said. .
She noted that on any given day in Waterloo Region, the concentration of PM 2.5 would be between five and 20 or 25 micrograms per cubic metre.
During some of the smogiest days in 2023, southern Ontario saw 250 micrograms per cubic metre, “even close to 300 micrograms per cubic metre”.
This is even though the fires are not necessarily in southern Ontario.
“The particles are so small, so they can stay suspended in the air for a very long time. And then with the right or maybe the wrong wind conditions, they can travel a very long distance. And that's the reason why the concentration of pollutants is high even if the fire is not in our region”, Li said.
Fire season has officially begun in Ontario
Ontario's wildfire season officially began Monday and runs until Oct. 31.
After Canada's worst wildfire season on record last year, experts and community leaders across northwestern Ontario have expressed concerns about how the 2024 season will play out.
The province reported More than 700 fires and 441,000 hectares of forest burned between April and October 2023 almost three times more hectares than the 10-year average.
Ontarians should expect a more active fire season this summer because of the milder winter, said Anabela Bonada, manager and research associate at the Intact Center for Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo.
“We didn't get a lot of snow here in Ontario, especially in southern Ontario, and that means our ground is not as protected and it's not getting as much moisture,” she told CBC News.
“We have more dry debris on the ground and if there's any lightning or any kind of human-caused ignition, we could end up with a small fire this summer.”
She added that in 2023, fires started early in the western part of the country due to a “very hot and intense start to spring”.
This “led to conditions that were just perfect for that extreme fire season.”
Temperatures are expected to be milder than usual in Ontario this spring, she said.
“Now it's just a matter of what kind of rain we get,” she said.
LISTEN|University of Waterloo climate adaptation expert Anabela Bonada tells us what to expect during wildfire season:
Morning Edition – KW5:58As we head into fire season in Ontario, University of Waterloo climate adaptation expert Anabela Bonada tells us what to expect
An early start to fire activity is expected
Brian Simpson, a scientist with the Canadian Forest Service, told CBC News in an email that seasonal forecasts for May and June show above-average temperatures across the country.
“Therefore, we anticipate an early start to the fire season and more widespread fire activity than usual,” he said.
It is hoped that a three-day winter storm in parts of northern Ontario last week, however, will delay the start of the season for a bit.
Chris Marchand, fire information officer at the Northwest Region Fire Management Center in Dryden, told CBC News that the “significant increase in moisture” will help for a while.
“But fire is a weather-driven phenomenon, so it all depends on how the weather we get keeps that snowpack or takes it away from us,” Marchand said.
“Ultimately, the mitigating effect of snowfall on spring fire risk will wear off as the snowpack recedes as we move into April, but we'll be monitoring that across the region as we move into the next couple of weeks.”
