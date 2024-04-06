International
Joe Biden and US policy towards Israel
The issue of moral sympathy—who attracts it, who gives it, what action it inspires—can be cruelly volatile. Six months ago, Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people in Israel and took more than two hundred hostages, sparking a war in Gaza in which Israel has killed around thirty-two thousand people. But it was Israel's fatal attack on seven aid workers in Gaza, who were part of Jos Andrss World Central Kitchenall, but one of them non-Palestinian, including a dual US-Canadian citizen, that forced the Biden administration to release her strongest rebuke.
The WCK had built a makeshift jetty to bring food ashore to Gaza, where hundreds of thousands face the prospect of starvation because Israel has resisted calls to allow more aid from the ground. The seven WCK workers were traveling in a convoy of three cars, at least one of which was clearly marked with the organization's logo, when they were hit by the drone missile, even though the group had coordinated its mission with the U.S. Forces Defense of Israel. The Israeli military called the attacks a tragedy and blamed them on a drone operator who mistook a bag for a weapon and officers who failed to review the details of the convoy's plans. Two officers were fired and others were reprimanded. But WCK was unhappy; in a statement, she called for an independent investigation and systemic change to protect the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Andrs, a Spanish-born chef originally known for creating popular restaurants in Washington, DC, has created an extremely high-profile relief group that specializes in preparing local food for people in disaster-ravaged areas. natural and war. He is a supporter of President Biden, who called him on Tuesday to express his sympathies. But later in an interview with Reuters, Andrs urged the administration to do more to end the war, saying it was difficult to understand how the U.S. could send in the military to do humanitarian work while the weapons that it offers are killing civilians.
The attack highlighted the volatile contradictions in Biden's policy toward Israel. He has called its bombing campaign indiscriminate and said an invasion of Rafah, in southern Gaza, would cross a red line. The administration has airdropped supplies into Gaza, even as it has supplied Israel with bombs, missiles and other lethal aid, and pressured Congress to approve the sale of F-15 jets to the nation. Politically, the contradictions have left Biden no more critical of Israel than his American supporters want, but not critical enough for Democrats and activists who have called for him to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to curb the suffering. . What the people of Israel need to understand, Sen. Bernie Sanders, a key Biden ally, said last week is that they cannot continue to wage this immoral war against innocent people and expect the taxpayers of the United States to support them.
By Thursday, the Bidens' frustrations had reached a breaking point. During a tense thirty-minute phone call with Netanyahu, according to the White House, the President said an immediate ceasefire was essential, described the overall humanitarian situation and strikes against aid workers as unacceptable, and warned, for the first time, that US policy will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action to address those issues. The administration did not specify any consequences, but officials had signaled before the call that Biden could slow or halt shipments of the weapons categories. Hours later, the Israeli government announced new routes for aid supplies to Gaza, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the real test is the results.
Pressure on Netanyahu to reach a ceasefire has also increased in Israel. Amos Harel, senior defense analyst at Haaretz, said that, half a year after the horrors of October 7, the biggest conclusion of all is: we had the world's sympathy because of the atrocities and somehow managed to lose it, because of the way the war was handled. In recent months, Israelis have largely refrained from protesting the government, but last weekend tens of thousands of them staged the largest demonstrations since the war began; some later tried to break through barriers near Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence in what police called a riot. Protesters blamed Netanyahu for security failures that allowed the worst terror attack in the nations history and demanded that he reach a ceasefire deal that could bring the hostages home. (Officially, Israel counts one hundred and thirty still held by Hamas, including at least thirty-four who have died.) On Wednesday, Benny Gantz, a member of Netanyahu's war cabinet and his main rival, called for elections in September. Gantz did not resign, but he is an influential voice and his decision, a US official said, breaks the seal.
For months, Biden sidestepped calls to place conditions on military aid. His resistance runs deep: he is closely associated with the idea of Israel, which he first visited in 1973, and bearing arms during a war could cost him the support of pro-Israel voters, in a moment when he is trying to rebuild a policy. coalition broad enough to defeat Donald Trump in November. In addition, Hamas has threatened to carry out further attacks similar to October 7 until the state of Israel is destroyed. But Netanyahu has often seemed intent on putting Biden down, if not humiliating him. Recently, while Blinken and other senior officials have moved around the Middle East to negotiate possible deals for a cease-fire, Netanyahu's top intelligence chiefs have not participated in several rounds of talks, dimming the possibility of a deal. Whether Biden will freeze the weapons, and with what force, may depend on what Israel does in the coming days.
The Presidents ultimatum scored him few immediate political points: Israeli critics derided it as too little, too late; Israel's supporters accused him of apostasy. But it has the potential to change the future of a war that could yet explode in multiple directions. Washington's main goal has been to avoid the spread of a larger conflict, but that risk increased last week when Israeli jets bombed a building near the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, killing seven Iranian security officials, including commanders of the high-ranking Israel said it had targeted. Hamas, Hezbollah and other militias. Iran vowed retaliation.
The combination of issues converging at the same time was alarming, even by Middle Eastern standards. But Andrs isn't giving up hope that moral sympathy will win out in what he sees as a war against humanity itself. In such a war, he said, humanity will ultimately always prevail.
