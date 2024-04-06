RCMP were asked to search a man near Maidstone, Sask., but did not. He died a few hours later





Saskatchewan RCMP say they were unable to perform a well-being check on a man in rural Saskatchewan. A few hours later the man was found with “serious” injuries. He would later die in hospital. The province's police watchdog has now been called in to investigate. In a statement, the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) confirmed it will review police conduct during the incident, including actions and inactions related to the police response to the initial call for service. In a news release, the RCMP said that at approximately 7:14 a.m. CST on Wednesday, officers in the Maidstone detachment were asked to conduct a welfare check at a home in the Rural Township of Britain, an area located along the Saskatchewan border/ Alberta north of Lloydminister. SIRT has now released more details about the incident than were originally provided by the RCMP. The defender says a relative asked for a check on the health of a 68-year-old man after being informed he had died. The call was sent to a standby member of the Maidstone detachment. RCMP have confirmed that no physical search of the man took place. More than nine hours later, at 4:30 p.m. CST, the relative contacted RCMP once again and asked for an update on the welfare check, according to SIRT. At 4:39 pm CST, the RCMP officer initially dispatched to the request left the Maidstone department. Then, around 5:01 pm CST, RCMP received a call from another relative of the man, who had physically gone to the 68-year-old's home. That relative reported that the man was seriously injured but alive, SIRT said. RCMP officers arrived a short time later and found the man. EMS was contacted and the 68-year-old was transported to the hospital, where he later died. RCMP say the man's family has been notified and victim services will be made available to them. Mounties say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death in cooperation with the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service. SIRT was contacted as required under the Police Act and the RCMP has directed all media inquiries to SIRT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/rcmp-failed-wellness-check-man-dies-1.7164785 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos