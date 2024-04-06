Results of the 55th Session of the UN Human Rights Council

During the 55 yearsthsession of the UN Human Rights Council, the United States worked closely with UN Member States to highlight and address pressing human rights concerns and uphold the universal values, aspirations, and principles that have supported the UN system since its inception. Our statements and positions underscored the US commitment to promoting the universality of human rights, including addressing discrimination, inequality, and inequality in all its forms.

In this session, the United States advanced our priorities on the full range of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including economic, social, and cultural rights, including:

Renewal of the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) for Ukraine

The United States worked with Ukraine and transregional partners to renew the mandate of the COI, which has provided critical and credible reporting on human rights in Ukraine amid intense polarization and misinformation and disinformation surrounding Russia's war of aggression. The United States was proud to co-sponsor the resolution to ensure that the COI can continue its work to gather and analyze evidence and inform accountability efforts.

Adoption of the first UN resolution on the Rights of Intersex Persons

The United States was proud to co-sponsor this critical resolution that is a testament to the international community's commitment to addressing and mitigating the challenges facing intersex individuals. This resolution affirms our collective responsibility to uphold the inherent dignity of all persons, including intersex persons, and to promote a world where the rights of every person are recognized and respected.

Renewal of the mandate of the South Sudan Human Rights Commission

The United States is part of the lead group and is proud to co-sponsor this resolution. The Commission's contributions to accountability and transitional justice remain critical due to the government's very limited implementation of the transitional justice steps it pledged to take under the revitalized 2018 peace agreement, as well as the risks of atrocities and the insecure environment surrounding the elections. scheduled for December 2024.

Renewal of the mandates of the Special Rapporteur (SR) and the Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) on the human rights situation in Iran

The United States co-sponsored this resolution as the work of SR and FFM remains critical in holding the Iranian regime accountable for its continued repression of the Iranian people and its brutality against peaceful protesters, especially women. The FFM report states that some of these acts may constitute crimes against humanity. The resolution ensures that Tehran's continued oppression of the Iranian people, in the context of the Women, Life, Freedom protests that began in September 2022, will continue to be documented and addressed by the international community.

renewalmandate of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Syria

Thirteen years after the Assad regimes brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters, COI continues to credibly document the widespread human rights violations and abuses committed by the Assad regime and other parties to the conflict in Syria, which is critical for the advancement of responsibility for the atrocities committed. The United States is part of the lead group and co-sponsored this resolution, which condemned the ongoing abuses in Syria, particularly the regime's abuses against prisoners, welcomed the recent establishment and funding of the Independent Facility for Missing Persons in Syria, and renewed the mandate of the COI.

Supporting freedom of religion or belief

The United States remains committed to promoting freedom of religion or belief and stands firmly against hatred based on religious identity or belief. We strongly supported this resolution because every person, everywhere, has the right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion and belief, including the freedom to change their beliefs or not to believe.

Item 7 of the agenda

The United States opposes all action under HRC Agenda Item 7, which is the only consistent agenda item that singles out one country: Israel. We voted against all three resolutions under item 7, some of which contained elements of longstanding concern for the United States. We also opposed the resolution on Accountability and Human Rights that was tabled under Agenda Item 2, which drew a number of unverified conclusions about Israel's behavior. Throughout the hearing, we noted that many civilians have been killed in this conflict, both Palestinians and Israelis. We strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 and demanded the release of all remaining hostages. We have raised our deep concern for Palestinian and Israeli children tragically caught up in the violence. The United States continues to express grave concern about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and called on all parties to abide by international law.

Other priorities:

The United States co-sponsored resolutions to continue reportingBelarus,DPRK,and Burma. We also joined the consensus on resolutions on technical assistance for human rights and capacity building inHaiti,mountain,ANDSouth Sudan.

The United States also co-sponsored resolutions on thematic issues, including: Disinformation, Torture, Genocide, Right to Work, Disabilities,albinism,hybrid modes,child rights,ANDThe rights of persons belonging to national or ethnic, religious and linguistic minoritiesWe also joined the consensus on resolutions onAdequate housing,privacy,Culture of Peace,The right to food,Mandate of the Special Rapporteur on human rights for a clean, healthy and sustainable environmentANDMandate of the Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rightsamong others.

Side events:

A highlight of this session was our event marking the anniversaries of Russia's initial and subsequent full-scale invasions ofUkraineUkraine's Permanent Representative in Geneva, Ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko, and the panel of three Ukrainian activists, who highlighted the human rights situation, the need for economic assistance, and questions of justice and accountability arising from the ongoing war.

In addition, we organized an eventTransnational repressiona critical priority for the United States and a threat to global security and respect for human rights, which focused on measures taken by governments to silence dissent and control opposition beyond their borders. The event raised awareness and understanding of transnational oppression, identified key challenges and opportunities for cooperation, and presented strategies and recommendations for mitigating this growing human rights concern.

The United States sponsored several other side events, including events atDPRK, Belarus,Crimea, Russia, Nicaragua, Anti-Semitism,International Women's Day, Cultural Rights, Disinformation,ANDHuman Rights Defenders, Democracy and Civil Spaceamong others.

Joint statements:

The United States stood side by side with the EU in issuing a joint statement on thisthe recent death of Aleksey Navalny in Russia. His death underscored the extraordinary brutality of the Putin regime, not only against those outside its borders, but against Russians in Russia, including opposition figures, human rights defenders and people who express even some concern about the direction he is heading. take their leaders.

We also joined the statements inSri Lanka, Iran, Syria, Ethiopia, Philippines, DPRK, Freedom of Association and Assembly, Persons with Disabilities, Local Government and Human Rights, ElectionsANDUN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture,among others.