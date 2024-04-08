International leaders condemn Ecuador after police enter Mexican embassy | News, Sports, Jobs

International
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Global condemnation of Ecuador's government for its decision to break into the Mexican Embassy poured in Sunday with more presidents and other leaders expressing disapproval, shock and concern.
The criticism came after Mexico's ambassador and other staff arrived in Mexico City on Sunday afternoon after departing from the Ecuadorian capital, Quito, on a commercial flight. President Andras Manuel Lopez Obrador severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador immediately after Friday's raid, which international law experts, presidents and diplomats have deemed a violation of long-established international agreements.
Police broke through the outer doors of the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest Jorge Glas, who had been living there since December. He had sought asylum after being accused of corruption.
Mexico plans to challenge the raid at the World Court in The Hague.
The Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday: “Forcible entry into the Mexican Embassy in Quito constitutes a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. We call for respect for international law and harmony between Mexico and Ecuador, brotherly countries with Spain and members of the Ibero-American community.
A day earlier, the Organization of American States in a statement reminded its members, which include Ecuador and Mexico, of their obligation not to “To invoke the norms of domestic law to justify the non-fulfillment of their international obligations”.
said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller “The United States condemns any violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and takes very seriously the obligation of host countries under international law to respect the inviolability of diplomatic missions.” He called on both countries to resolve their differences.
Honduran President Xiomara Castro, writing in X, characterized the raid as “An intolerable act for the international community” and a “violation of the sovereignty of the Mexican state and international law” BECAUSE “It ignores the historic and fundamental right to asylum.”
Diplomatic premises are considered foreign lands and “untouchable” under the Vienna treaties and law enforcement agencies of the host country are not allowed to enter without the permission of the ambassador. Asylum seekers have lived anywhere from days to years in embassies around the world, including Ecuador in London, where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was holed up for seven years after British police were unable to enter to arrest him.
Alicia Barcena, Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, posted on social media platform X on Friday that a number of diplomats were injured during the break-in.
Barcena said Mexico will take the case to the International Court of Justice “To denounce Ecuador's responsibility for violations of international law”. She also recalled Mexican diplomats.
GLASS HAS BEEN TAKEN TO JAIL
On Saturday, Glas was taken by the attorney general's office in Quito to the port city of Guayaquil, where he will remain in custody at a maximum security prison. People who had gathered outside the prosecutor's office shouted “strength” as he left in a convoy of police and military vehicles.
Glas' attorney, Sonia Vera, told The Associated Press that officers entered his room and he resisted when they tried to put his hands behind his back. She told the officers then “He knocked him to the floor, kicked him in the head, in the back, in the legs, in the hands.” and when he “He couldn't walk, they dragged him out.”
Vera said the defense team was not allowed to speak with Glas while he was in the prosecutor's office and is now working to file a habeas corpus petition.
Authorities are investigating Glas for alleged irregularities in the management of reconstruction efforts after a powerful earthquake in 2016 that killed hundreds of people. He was convicted of bribery and corruption in other cases.
Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld told reporters on Saturday that the decision to enter the embassy was made by President Daniel Noboa after considering 'Glas'. “immediate flight risk” and exhausting all possibilities for diplomatic dialogue with Mexico.
Mexico granted Glas asylum hours before the raid. Sommerfeld said “It is not legal to grant asylum to persons convicted of common crimes and by competent courts.”
THE PRESIDENT OF ECUADOR faces RE-ELECTION NEXT YEAR
Noboa became Ecuador's president last year as the nation battled unprecedented drug-trafficking crime. He declared the country in one “internal armed conflict” in January and designated 20 drug-trafficking gangs as terrorist groups for which the military had authority “neutralize” within the limits of international humanitarian law.
Will Freeman, a Latin American studies fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the decision to send police to the Mexican embassy raises concerns about the steps Noboa is willing to take to seek re-election. His term ends in 2025 as he was elected only to complete the term of former President Guillermo Lasso.
“I really hope that Noboa doesn't turn more in a Bukele direction,” said Freeman, referring to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, whose tough-on-crime policies have been heavily criticized by human rights organizations. “That means, less respect for the rule of law so that there is a boost to his popularity before the elections.”
Freeman added that whether Glas was abusing diplomatic protection is one “special issue” from the decision to send the police to the embassy.
“We see such a pattern in Latin America with politicians abusing foreign embassies and jurisdictions, not to escape prosecution, but to escape responsibility.” he said.
The Mexican embassy in Quito remained under heavy police guard after the raid – the flashpoint of recent tensions between Mexico and Ecuador.
Vera, Glas' lawyer, said she is afraid “Something might happen” to him while in custody, given the country's history of detention facilities, where hundreds of people have died during violent unrest in recent years. Those killed in custody include several suspects in last year's assassination of a presidential candidate.
“In Ecuador, going to prison is practically a death sentence. said Vera. “We consider that the political and international legal person responsible for the life of Jorge Glas is President Daniel Noboa Azn.”
