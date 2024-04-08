Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza as war enters 6th month





The Israeli army said on Sunday it had withdrawn a division of ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip, as international mediators gathered in hopes of brokering a temporary ceasefire six months into a war that has now become the longest involving Israel since the 1980s. Israel has significantly reduced the number of troops it has on the ground in Gaza over the past few months. Only a fraction of the soldiers it deployed to the territory earlier in the war against Hamas remain. Now, the last batch of Israeli soldiers in the southern town of Khan Younis has left Gaza in order to recuperate and prepare for future operations, the army said. The withdrawal of the soldiers, members of the 98th Division, means that there are no Israeli troops actively maneuvering in southern Gaza, Israeli news media reported. But Israeli officials made it clear that the army would remain in other parts of Gaza to maintain its freedom of action and ability to conduct precise intelligence-based operations.

The withdrawal by Khan Younis, some four months after Israeli forces occupied southern Gaza, raised questions about Israel's plans in the face of widespread calls for it to de-escalate the conflict. It was also unclear what it might signal about Israel's oft-stated plan to capture the southernmost city of Rafah, where more than a million have fled to escape the fighting.

Word that Israel had withdrawn its forces did little to calm Osama Asfour, 41, a resident of Khan Younis who had taken refuge in a tent in Rafah. Since the start of the war, the army has returned to areas of Gaza that its forces had previously left, particularly in the north. Considering this reality, Mr. Asfour said he had no immediate plans to return to his hometown. The army may say it left today, but they may return tomorrow, Mr. Asfour, who worked at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, said in an interview. I will not go on an adventure with my life and the life of my family.

Even the Biden administration seemed uncertain. It's hard to know exactly what that tells us right now, John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, told ABCs This Week. As we understand it and through their public announcements, it's really just a question of rest and renewal of these troops that have been on the ground for four months, and not necessarily, that we can say, indicative of a new upcoming operation for these bodies. .

Indeed, even as the military withdrew from Khan Younis, Israel and its military remained on high alert Sunday as it awaited retribution from Iran for a recent strike in Syria that killed seven senior Iranian military officers. Iranian leaders have vowed to avenge the killings. On Sunday, the Israeli government, which has not publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, said it was ready to respond if Iran retaliated. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran-backed groups had been behind many attacks on Israel over the past six months and that they had intensified their threats. Israel is prepared defensively and offensively for any attempt to attack us, from anywhere, he said before a cabinet meeting, according to remarks released by his office. Despite the announced troop withdrawal, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the military was preparing for follow-up missions involving Rafah. We will reach a point when Hamas no longer controls the Gaza Strip and no longer functions as a military framework that poses a threat to the citizens of the State of Israel, he said.

With these tensions in the background, officials from the United States, Egypt and Qatar began meeting in Cairo on Sunday, as were delegations from Israel and from Hamas. Their aim was to reach an agreement on a temporary cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages that Hamas took when it led an attack on Israel on October 7.

The outlines of a potential deal have been clear for months, but the details have proved divisive. The conditions will include, among other things, a ceasefire, the release of hostages and the release of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Hamas said on Saturday that a delegation of its leadership would be in Cairo, but that it was sticking to an earlier proposal it presented in mid-March, including Israel's total withdrawal from Gaza, which Israeli officials flatly reject. strength. The talks come amid growing anger in Israel against the government as the war enters its seventh month. Protesters have gathered in cities across the country, demanding that Mr Netanyahu do more to bring the hostages home.

Although Israel has routed Hamas in much of Gaza, and fighting appears to have slowed, analysts and diplomats say the war appears to have reached a stalemate, with no solution in sight, while humanitarian officials warn of a famine. With Israel reluctant to agree to a cease-fire that allows Hamas to regroup in parts of Gaza, and Hamas wary of proposals that do not ensure its long-term survival, mediators have found it difficult to advance negotiations for a cease-fire. The war is not over and no way forward can be seen to end it in a way that would bring stability and humanitarian relief on the scale needed for any foreseeable future, said Shibley Telhami, an expert on the Israeli conflict. – Palestinian. at the University of Maryland.

The conflict is being driven by Israelis' reluctance to hold onto the ground they have captured or to transfer control to an alternative Palestinian leadership, creating a power vacuum. This vacuum has led to a breakdown in civil order, making it more difficult to safely distribute much-needed aid. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed around aid convoys amid the chaos and Israeli fire.

Mohammed Radi, 36, a restaurateur displaced from Gaza City who has taken refuge in Rafah with his family, said that more than anything, he wanted the war to end. I feel frustrated and mentally overwhelmed, he said in an interview. We are exhausted after six months in tents. Reporting was contributed by She is Abuheweila , Erica L. Green , Cassandra Vinograd AND Aaron Boxerman .

