The point is being lost: debate over murky point of Scottish hate law, campaigners say | Hate crimes
We sell flat whites and make croissants in a bakery that is supposed to be a safe place for the people who work here and the customers who visit. We did not expect to be targets of hatred.
Tristan Aitchison runs Xoko Bakery in Inverness. Over the past year, the LGBTQ+-inclusive cafe has been subject to a number of alleged hate incidents, including the Pride flag being ripped from its door on several occasions, as well as spitting and verbal abuse, resulting in the dismissal of staff who he worked at night. with panic alarms.
If people want to express an opinion, I don't have to agree with it, but when someone comes to my coffee shop and tells us we're all going to hell, that's not appropriate, says Aitchison.
This week there has been fierce criticism of the potential impact of the Scottish Government's new hate crime act on freedom of speech.
On Saturday, gender-critical activists and counter-protesters gathered in Edinburgh without arrests, according to Police Scotland.
There has also been an intense focus on whether particular comments on social media constitute an offense under the act.
The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act consolidates existing law on prejudice-aggravated crimes, but also creates a new offense of conduct that is threatening, abusive or insulting and intended to incite hatred because of age. disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity and variations in sexual characteristics.
Its critics have raised concerns that it fails to explicitly protect women, with some gender-critical feminists fearing it could limit their ability to speak out about what they see as a clash between their rights. and those of transgender people. Last Monday, JK Rowling dared the police to arrest her.
But campaigners working with the people the new law seeks to protect have said they fear the debate has moved too far away from the reality of hate crime and those who experience it on a daily basis.
Yes, there are nasty things online, but in the real world people are facing threats of violence, says Aitchison.
Adam Stachura, Age Scotlands policy director, said: We seem to have lost sight in this debate of the big issue of how to make people's lives better and address the intolerable experiences of those who are subject to hateful abuse. on a daily basis.
The current system was clearly not working for them, which is why so many different groups came together to work with the government on updating the law to make it more fit for purpose, and also working with the police and communities to tackle significant under-reporting. which is still going on.
The new act includes age as a protected characteristic for the first time. It is really important to see the inclusion of age for the first time, as we will have a much better picture of how it separates in criminal acts and how it affects other protected characteristics, such as being more old and gay, or older and an ethnic minority. , for example, Stachura said.
He added: Let's not forget that most of this is about addressing significant acts of hate because of who is being shouted at in the street because you're in a wheelchair, physically assaulted for holding hands with a partner of the same sex, or because you are old and seen as an easy target or vulnerable.
Khaleda Noon, chief executive of Intercultural Youth Scotland, agrees that a change in focus is needed. The focus needs to return to the people who are actually experiencing hate crime, be it racism, ableism, homophobia.
In my experiences, these hate crimes happen far more often on the street than online, and while some people complain that they can't crack a few jokes anymore, hate crime is usually much more serious than that.
Danny Boyle of BEMIS, the national umbrella body supporting the development of Scotland's ethnic minority voluntary sector, welcomed a watered-down element of the bill which creates a new duty on the Scottish Government to provide more detailed statistics on racial and religious offences. In Scotland, Catholics and Muslims face markedly disproportionate levels of religious resentment, which are often confused with ethnic identities, particularly Irish and Pakistani.
Much of the criticism of the act concerns whether the new incitement offence, which extends to a much wider range of protected characteristics, could be used to shut down strong conversations about, for example, sex and gender. . But Boyle also said that incitement to racial hatred, which has been an offense since 1986, is used to target threats and incitement to extreme violence and hatred.
Other campaigns did not want to speak publicly about their hopes for the act, given the furor these weeks, but agreed that the previous system was not enough. A number raised concerns that the gender dispute could deter people from reporting other hate crimes.
Dan Harry, the Scottish star of the UK's first gay dating show, who campaigned for improved hate crime strategy and data collection, said: The real purpose of this law is now being lost and it is disappointing how is the gender argument. are constantly drawn as a distraction.
Try walking in the shoes of a trans person on the street: they're not trying to hurt anyone, they're just trying not to get hurt themselves. I know I feel intimidated in certain areas and I'm a white, cis gay man, but I've yet to experience hate crime myself. This angry discourse online has an impact on real people in real life.
