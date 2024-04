Rising waters, increasing urgency – Climate change hits home in New South Wales

The recent rains and flooding that inundated the Illawarra and western Sydney communities, declared a national disaster by the NSW government, are a stark reminder of the growing threats posed by climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil and gas. The Climate Council warns that these devastating events bear all the hallmarks of a warming planet and calls for a redoubled effort to reduce climate pollution. The Climate Council's Head of Research Dr Simon Bradshaw said: “What we are witnessing in New South Wales is not a surprise, but consistent with the most unstable and dangerous climate we have created. Climate scientists have long understood that burning fossil fuels, such as coal oil and gas, would lead to more intense downpours. Australians are now living through this grim reality. Extreme weather events, driven by climate change, are becoming more frequent and intense, leaving communities vulnerable and unprepared. Communities are being hit by more frequent disasters, from floods to fires and back again, leaving less time to recover. The economic and emotional toll in the affected areas is increasing. Like all climate-induced disasters, intense rainfall and flooding have devastating consequences for communities, businesses and the economy. The extreme east coast floods of 2022 cost each Australian household an average of $1,532, with the Lismore local government area (LGA) costing $508 million (Source: Data from the Mckell Institute and the Insurance Council of Australia). The latest survey by the Climate Council found that 1 in 3 Australians report they are worried they may have to be permanently displaced due to extreme weather. Additionally, one in ten Australians have been forced to move, temporarily or permanently, from their homes due to extreme weather, highlighting the tangible impact of climate events on individuals. “Our decisions today will determine the safety and well-being of our communities tomorrow. New research from the Climate Council shows we can cut Australia's climate pollution by 75% by 2030 and play a major positive role in global efforts to tackle the climate crisis,” Dr Bradshaw said. We cannot continue to flood our children's future. Stronger and faster reductions in climate pollution today can prevent worse damage in the future. At the same time, we must increase our investments in climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness. For interviews please contact George Hyde on 0431 330 919 or [email protected] The Climate Council is Australia's leading community-funded organization for climate change communication. We provide authoritative, expert and evidence-based advice on climate change to journalists, policy makers and the wider Australian community. For more information, go to: climatecouncil.org.au Or follow us on social networks: facebook.com/climatecouncil AND twitter.com/climatecouncil

