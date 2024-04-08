Tthat sweeping fringe of the Pennines in Geltsdale is a cathedral to birdsong on a still spring evening. Everything from thrushes to curlews are searching this diverse mix of heather lands, reviving scrub, rough meadows and water pools around a rushing stream.

Conditions in this large nature reserve are perfect for the rare hen to flourish, and conservationists hope that this year will happen. But there are fears that illegal persecution will continue to hamper the recovery of rare predators.

There are plenty of birds around but they aren't lasting long, said David Morris, the RSPB's area manager for Cumbria and north-east England. It's like the Bermuda Triangle for birds when they leave the reserve.

Last spring, RSPB Geltsdale hosted two successful pairs of nesting hens for the first time since 1999. But a satellite-tagged male bird was found killed in a neighboring pit and the tag of one of the five fledglings ceased to be transmitted to a known point. for the persecution of predators. Ecologists estimate that there could be nine nests in the reserve if there were not so much illegal persecution in the surrounding mountain areas.

According to 2023 figures published on Monday, the hen population in the UK and Isle of Man has increased by 20% from 545 territorial pairs in 2016 to 691 pairs. In England, there were 50 breeding attempts in 2023, up from just four pairs in 2016, although numbers are still below the 749 pairs recorded in 2004.

Chicken coops are making a comeback, but illegal persecution is also on the rise. Combined Natural England and RSPB data show that 32 satellite-tagged chickens disappeared or were confirmed to have been killed illegally in England in 2023, the highest recorded number of chickens killed or suspiciously missing in a single year. the year.

Hatchlings continue to disappear over headland and other shooting areas, and hen harriers remain absent from areas of suitable habitat in England, including the Peak District and North York Moors. According to the RSPB's latest bird crime survey, 71% of confirmed incidents of raptor persecution occurred on land managed for game hunting.

Chicken coops are targeted because they are seen consuming large quantities of redbirds, which boat managers value for the lucrative chicken hunting season.

The preferred diet for hen harriers is often chicken and in Geltsdale this year, conservationists are hoping conditions are ideal for hens to flourish. Their security is enhanced by the birds being satellite-tagged by the RSPB as well as Natural England, the government's conservation watchdog.

It looks like a good volume year, Morris said. We want to see a good year and the reserve maintain four pairs without any outside interference or illegal persecution. Everything is in favor of chickens this year. Many of them have satellite tags on them so we know there are birds and we know where they are. Hopefully people will leave them alone. They weren't asking much just for the law to be enforced and the police to take it seriously when it isn't.

The rise in hen numbers has been welcomed by shooting interests as a sign that the government's plan to revive controversial brood management is working.

Brood management enables shooting properties housing large numbers of breeding hens to remove birds from wild nests, breed them in captivity and release them elsewhere. The process aims to prevent shooting properties from being inundated by hen nests and thereby reduce pressure on gamekeepers or others associated with the properties to commit potential wildlife crimes.

Andrew Gilruth, chief executive of the Moorland Association, said: Fifty per cent of moorland hen habitat is managed for hen hunting, but 80% of their nests make a very important contribution to conservation.

It is disappointing that the RSPB still cannot acknowledge the remarkable success of the Defras hen recovery plan, which has boosted the English population to a 200-year high in just five years. The RSPB may be frustrated that the toads nests are stronger than all of its nature reserves combined, but either way, if it has found evidence of illegal activity, it should do what everyone else does , take him to the police.

In Geltsdale in May 2023, a nest was abandoned when the male bird providing for it, called Dagda, was shot dead. The bird's satellite tag led RSPB investigators to find the body in the neighboring Knarsdale moor. The post-mortem concluded that he died immediately or shortly after being shot.

Geltsdale RSPB Reserve in the North Pennines. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Northumbria Police have made no arrests in connection with the incident and the RSPB have lodged a complaint about their investigation. It is learned that the Northumbria Police are currently investigating the complaint.

A spokesman for Knarsdale Estate said: We take the protection of wildlife extremely seriously and were deeply concerned when we were informed in May last year of a fatally injured hen. To be clear, no one from the estate was involved in this incident and the RSPB confirmed this in its Bird Crime Report issued in November 2023 saying: for the avoidance of doubt, there is no suggestion that the landowner , agent or any employee is involved in any way.

The estate condemns any form of wildlife crime and fortunately has had satellite-tagged chickens on and over its land for years without any problems, and we continue to have a healthy and diverse raptor population.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: We received a report on May 11 last year that a hen was found dead in the countryside in the Haydon Bridge area of ​​Northumberland.

He suffered injuries caused by a firearm. Anyone with information should use the report page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230511-1263.

According to RSPB staff, because shooting estates are able to access the satellite tag location data of captive-bred birds after they are released under the brood management scheme, the satellite tags which are supposed to deter the persecution of illegal in this case can lead people who want to harm the birds directly to them.

The Scottish Government recently passed a bill introducing the licensing of head shooting in Scotland; The RSPB and other Conservatives want similar legislation in England.