Attacks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant increase risk of accidents, says IAEA chiefExBulletin

LIBKOS/AP KYIV, Ukraine The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog on Sunday condemned a Ukrainian drone attack on one of the six nuclear reactors at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, saying such attacks “significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident.” In a statement on the social media platform X, Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed that at least three direct hits against the main control structures of the ZNPP reactor have occurred. “This can't happen,” he said. He said it was the first such attack since November 2022, when he laid out five basic principles to avoid a serious nuclear accident with radiological consequences. Officials at the plant said the site was attacked on Sunday by Ukrainian military drones, including a strike on the dome of the plant's sixth power unit. According to plant authorities, there was no critical damage or casualties and radiation levels at the plant were normal after the strikes. Later on Sunday, however, Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom said three people were injured in the “unprecedented series of drone strikes,” specifically when one drone hit an area near the site's canteen. The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Sunday that its experts had been briefed on the drone strike and that “such an explosion is consistent with IAEA observations”. In a separate statement, the IAEA confirmed the physical impact of drone strikes on the plant, including one of its six reactors. One casualty was reported, he said. “The damage to unit 6 has not compromised nuclear safety, but this is a serious incident with the potential to damage the integrity of the reactor's control system,” he added. The power plant has been under fire since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in 2022 and seized the facility soon after. The IAEA has repeatedly expressed alarm over the nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, amid fears of a possible nuclear disaster. Both Ukraine and Russia have regularly accused the other of attacking the plant, which is still close to the front line. The plant's six reactors have been shut down for months, but it still needs power and skilled staff to operate critical cooling systems and other safety features. Also on Sunday, three people were killed when their home was hit by a Russian shell in the front-line town of Huliaipole in Ukraine's partially occupied southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. Later on Sunday, two people were injured in another Huliaipole bombing. Separately, three people were wounded by Russian shelling in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. In Russia, a girl died and four others were injured when debris from a downed Ukrainian drone fell on a car carrying a family of six in Russia's Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

