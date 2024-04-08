Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner elections will be held next month





08 April 2024 Candidates have today been announced for the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner elections to be held in Northamptonshire next month. On Thursday 2nd May, voters across Northamptonshire will go to the polls to elect their Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. The Council has today published a statement of nominated persons, which lists all the individuals who will run in the elections. They are:

Martyn Emberson Conservative and Unionist Party

Ana Gunn Liberal Democrats

Danielle Stone Labor and Co-operative Party The Police Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) is elected to oversee local police and fire and rescue services, manage the police and fire and rescue budget, set council tax rates for policing and ensure transparent communication about community police activities. They will also make key chief constable and fire chief appointments for the Northamptonshire area. Anyone who has not yet registered to vote must do so by Tuesday, April 16 to participate in this election. You can register to vote on the gov.uk website.

People can apply for postal votes until 5pm on Wednesday 17 April (this deadline is for NEW applications to vote by post or postal proxy and those making changes or canceling their postal or proxy votes) and those who wish to vote by proxy (where someone votes on your behalf) can also do so before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday 24 April (not for postal or urgent proxy applications). Students have the option to register at both their home and term addresses, and if they are in different local authority areas, they can vote in both places for this election. The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to present acceptable photo identification when voting in person at a polling station. This new requirement will apply to this election. Voters intending to vote in person are required to ensure they have one of the acceptable forms of photo ID before attending their polling station. Residents without an acceptable ID have until 5pm on Wednesday, April 24 to apply for their Voter ID. For more information and to see the election schedule visit our website Want the latest Council news delivered straight to your inbox?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/news/northamptonshire-police-fire-and-crime-commissioner-election-be-held-next-month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos