Play-based learning is the future of early years education in Vietnam





With more than 27 years of experience in education on three continents around the world, Head of Early Years at the British Vietnamese International School Hanoi (BVIS Hanoi) Cerys Shanley knows how children think, play and learn best. Everything I have learned, researched and experienced in early childhood development around the world leads to play-based learning as the most powerful education for young children academically, socially and emotionally, said Cerys. The effectiveness of learning through play is well known and respected by early years professionals, widely recognized as best practice. But beyond that, there is often a misunderstanding of what it is. What is game-based learning? An internationally recognized creative approach to early childhood development, play-based learning is driven primarily by children's questions and curiosities. Early years educators specialize in creating engaging learning environments to spark children's imaginations and spark diverse thinking and questions. In a play-based learning classroom like those at BVIS Hanoi, teachers build a wealth of resources and tools to engage students, nurturing their critical thinking, creative and social skills to lay a strong foundation for elementary and middle school. The role of any early childhood development professional is to engage, interact and play with each child, to provoke feedback, questions and create opportunities to find the answers rather than give them the answers, Cerys said. Play-based learning develops their brains in extraordinary ways, empowering them to become confident global citizens as they grow. Early childhood development pioneers Having some of the greatest influences in shaping early years education, the German-born creator of Kindergarten, Friedrich Froebel, was among the first to reject the tradition of teacher-led education who watched children as passive learners. Friedrich Froebel believed in the power of learning through play and recognized the impact of the formative years on academic achievement, social progress and emotional regulation, Cerys said. His research revealed play-based learning as the primary form of development in young children. Following Friedrich, early 20th-century early years theorist Susan Isaacs joined the movement, describing the nursery as an extension of the home; she believed in the great educational value of play. In her research, Toddlers are Explorers and What Happens Next, Susan concluded that play is really a child's work and the means by which they grow and develop. Around the same time, Center of Expertise for Experiential Education (CEGO) founder and director Dr Ferre Laevers helped develop a five-point scale to measure growth through play-based learning: Through this research, we know that a deeper learning takes place. when there are high levels of well-being and involvement in the game, Cerys said. In Vietnam, the British Vietnamese International School Hanoi a Nord Anglia Education – is one of the pioneer schools of learning through play. Children are thriving in an environment led by internationally experienced expert Cerys Shanley, through highly qualified educators trained to nurture play-based learning. The importance of early childhood development was realized last century by passionate and forward-thinking pioneers in education. Understanding play as an integral part of child rearing is still widely misunderstood in Southeast Asia. It is our responsibility as experts in this field to teach its importance to fully embrace every child's potential in life, Cerys said.

