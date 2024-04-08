Rice to host international conference exploring Michel Foucault's legacy | Rice News | News and Media Relations

Rice University will gather a group of international scholars as part Foucault: 40 years later, a world congress commemorating the enduring legacy of Michel Foucault. With more than 70 events worldwide, this congress highlights Foucault's global influence on ethics, biopolitics, poverty, racism and sexual exclusion. The Rice Event April 18-19, Foucault: Genealogy for the Futureis being run by Niki Kasumi ClementsWatt & Lilly Jackson Associate Professor of Religion and a prominent figure in Foucault scholarship.

We need to have an international conversation in order to be able to think more broadly about this impact, both in terms of its limitations and in terms of its actual possibilities, Clements said. Making Rice an epicenter for the conversation in the United States is now part of the goal here, bringing French experts to endure here so we can all learn from them and inviting students and community members to engage directly into this last quest. .

The conference is the second Foucault-focused event that Clements has organized. The first, originally planned for April 2020 and focused on Foucault's posthumous publication Confessions of the Flesh: A History of Sexuality, Volume 4was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and reimagined as a virtual conference in 2021 co-hosted by Rice Professor Emeritus James D. Faubion and with scholars including Peter Brown, James Bernauer, and Elizabeth Clark.

Foucault remains a towering figure in academia and culture despite his death in 1984. His multifaceted contributions include philosophy, activism, and political counseling. Foucault's importance grew in the United States and globally in the 1970s, launching him as a leading figure in France and a beacon for social movements and academic discourses, particularly in LGBTQ+ rights and gender studies.

He was a great activist, Clements said. He was constantly fighting for rights on the ground. He was going to Poland in solidarity with Lech Wasa and fighting the execution of Basque members in Spain, exposing violence and abuse in prisons from France to Attica to New York.

Niki Kasumi Clements, Rices Watt and Lilly Jackson Associate Professor of Biblical Studies, is a prominent figure in Foucault scholarship. (Photo provided by Niki Kasumi Clements)

In 1981, Time magazine profiled Foucault, labeling him a philosopher of power.

He's really at the heart of so many of these social movements and political opportunities from the '80s and '90s, Clements said. He is also part of this wave in academia where everything becomes oversaturated with what we call French theory.

In France, Foucault's reception has been different, much more relaxed, according to Clements. She expressed appreciation for the distinguished speakers who have worked long in the archives, including Philippe Chevallier, Fredric Gros, Orazio Irrera, Philippe Sabot and Arianna Sforzini, who have meticulously explored the Foucault archives preserved in National Library of Franceand under the care of archivist Laurence Le Bras. Other central figures include Foucault's nephew Henri-Paul Fruchaud and Daniele Lorenzini, who have published extensively from the archives. Their insights not only illuminate Foucault's historical contributions, but also inform contemporary discourse.

I owe a lot to these scholars first through their written work and then in terms of the kind of community they have allowed me to be a part of, Clements said.

The conference is supported by Rices Creative Enterprises Fundin the Research Office, The Rockwell Fundin the Department of Religion and the School of Humanities. It is co-sponsored by Center for the Study of Women, Gender and Sexuality, Humanities Research Center, Humane Medical Research InstituteAND Department of Modern and Classical Literatures and Cultures. The lectures will be open to the public and broadcast live to a global audience.

I have been working in the Foucault archives at the Bibliothque Nationale de France since 2019, which gives us a completely new ground for understanding his last decade and his contemporary relevance, said Clements.

Clements is currently writing two books Foucaults Histories of Sexuality and Foucault the Confessor that explore his engagement with Christian texts and their influence on his ethical research between 1974-1984.

He introduces people to three different movements in his thought, how he changes his archives in antiquity, and how he changes his conceptual apparatus from power and knowledge to also thinking about ethics and criticism, Clements said.

Clements said he hopes academics, artists and activists will attend the conference, highlighting Foucault's importance in discussions of queer rights, sexuality, prison abolition and challenging what is considered normal.

These are the kinds of questions that are often very different from how the study of religion is perceived for many reasons that have to do with conservatism in the United States, she said. So from a disciplinary perspective, I hope this conference can help to diffuse it by showing how radically transformative these historical and philosophical inquiries can be in this case, for a French radical theorist who spent the last decade of his life trying to diagnose our present. and how we can change the world.

To register for the conference,Click here.