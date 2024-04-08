International
Rice to host international conference exploring Michel Foucault's legacy | Rice News | News and Media Relations
Rice University will gather a group of international scholars as part Foucault: 40 years later, a world congress commemorating the enduring legacy of Michel Foucault. With more than 70 events worldwide, this congress highlights Foucault's global influence on ethics, biopolitics, poverty, racism and sexual exclusion. The Rice Event April 18-19, Foucault: Genealogy for the Futureis being run by Niki Kasumi ClementsWatt & Lilly Jackson Associate Professor of Religion and a prominent figure in Foucault scholarship.
We need to have an international conversation in order to be able to think more broadly about this impact, both in terms of its limitations and in terms of its actual possibilities, Clements said. Making Rice an epicenter for the conversation in the United States is now part of the goal here, bringing French experts to endure here so we can all learn from them and inviting students and community members to engage directly into this last quest. .
The conference is the second Foucault-focused event that Clements has organized. The first, originally planned for April 2020 and focused on Foucault's posthumous publication Confessions of the Flesh: A History of Sexuality, Volume 4was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and reimagined as a virtual conference in 2021 co-hosted by Rice Professor Emeritus James D. Faubion and with scholars including Peter Brown, James Bernauer, and Elizabeth Clark.
Foucault remains a towering figure in academia and culture despite his death in 1984. His multifaceted contributions include philosophy, activism, and political counseling. Foucault's importance grew in the United States and globally in the 1970s, launching him as a leading figure in France and a beacon for social movements and academic discourses, particularly in LGBTQ+ rights and gender studies.
He was a great activist, Clements said. He was constantly fighting for rights on the ground. He was going to Poland in solidarity with Lech Wasa and fighting the execution of Basque members in Spain, exposing violence and abuse in prisons from France to Attica to New York.
In 1981, Time magazine profiled Foucault, labeling him a philosopher of power.
He's really at the heart of so many of these social movements and political opportunities from the '80s and '90s, Clements said. He is also part of this wave in academia where everything becomes oversaturated with what we call French theory.
In France, Foucault's reception has been different, much more relaxed, according to Clements. She expressed appreciation for the distinguished speakers who have worked long in the archives, including Philippe Chevallier, Fredric Gros, Orazio Irrera, Philippe Sabot and Arianna Sforzini, who have meticulously explored the Foucault archives preserved in National Library of Franceand under the care of archivist Laurence Le Bras. Other central figures include Foucault's nephew Henri-Paul Fruchaud and Daniele Lorenzini, who have published extensively from the archives. Their insights not only illuminate Foucault's historical contributions, but also inform contemporary discourse.
I owe a lot to these scholars first through their written work and then in terms of the kind of community they have allowed me to be a part of, Clements said.
The conference is supported by Rices Creative Enterprises Fundin the Research Office, The Rockwell Fundin the Department of Religion and the School of Humanities. It is co-sponsored by Center for the Study of Women, Gender and Sexuality, Humanities Research Center, Humane Medical Research InstituteAND Department of Modern and Classical Literatures and Cultures. The lectures will be open to the public and broadcast live to a global audience.
I have been working in the Foucault archives at the Bibliothque Nationale de France since 2019, which gives us a completely new ground for understanding his last decade and his contemporary relevance, said Clements.
Clements is currently writing two books Foucaults Histories of Sexuality and Foucault the Confessor that explore his engagement with Christian texts and their influence on his ethical research between 1974-1984.
He introduces people to three different movements in his thought, how he changes his archives in antiquity, and how he changes his conceptual apparatus from power and knowledge to also thinking about ethics and criticism, Clements said.
Clements said he hopes academics, artists and activists will attend the conference, highlighting Foucault's importance in discussions of queer rights, sexuality, prison abolition and challenging what is considered normal.
These are the kinds of questions that are often very different from how the study of religion is perceived for many reasons that have to do with conservatism in the United States, she said. So from a disciplinary perspective, I hope this conference can help to diffuse it by showing how radically transformative these historical and philosophical inquiries can be in this case, for a French radical theorist who spent the last decade of his life trying to diagnose our present. and how we can change the world.
To register for the conference,Click here.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.rice.edu/news/2024/rice-host-international-conference-exploring-michel-foucaults-legacy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Review: “This is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets”
- Campaign group releases details of Fashion Revolution Week anniversary
- European green transition hits London Stock Exchange on rare metals hopes
- Rice to host international conference exploring Michel Foucault's legacy | Rice News | News and Media Relations
- PM Modi has failed the people of Manipur, says Sharad Pawar | Pune News
- I only wait for death, I live in solitude El Financiero
- Distributing basic necessities in front of Merdeka Palace, Jokowi only watched for a minute
- Glam up for Gudi Padwa these Bollywood celebrities
- Stevenson tied for fourth place at the Aggie Invitational
- Céline SS24: Nobody likes Hedi
- iPhone SE 4 rumors: What's next for Apple's budget phone
- Celebrate Spring in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens – Las Vegas Magazine