Canada's Military Spending: Updated Policy Released
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is considering joining the second phase of AUKUS, a US-led alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia.
The initial pillar of the alliance, established in 2021, focused on developing nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.
Trudeau says Canada will consider whether to buy nuclear-powered submarines to better ensure it can protect Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic.
He made the comments today as the federal government released its long-awaited defense policy review, which focuses on better protecting Canadian sovereignty in the north.
The plan includes billions of dollars in new spending, but lacks a detailed plan to meet NATO's spending target of two percent of GDP.
The plan, which includes new submarines, long-range missiles and early warning aircraft, would instead increase military spending to 1.76 percent by 2030.
The future of Canada's military includes billions of dollars in new spending on new capabilities, but the long-awaited defense policy update released Monday does not include a plan to meet NATO's spending target.
says the federal government plan, which includes New submarines, long-range missiles and early warning aircraft will increase military spending to 1.76 percent of GDP by 2030.
That includes setting aside another $8.1 billion over the next five years and spending $73 billion through 2044.
That still leaves Canada shy of the 2 percent minimum the NATO allies agreed to spend last July. The latest NATO figures show that Canada is spending 1.33 percent of GDP on defence, lagging behind a growing number of countries.
The Liberals first promised an updated defense policy more than two years ago, in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was joined by Defense Minister Bill Blair, Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas-Taylor and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland as she announced the new policy Monday at the Canadian Forces base in Trenton.
“Climate change is rapidly reshaping Canada and reshaping our North,” Trudeau said.
“The Northwest Passage could become the most efficient shipping route between Europe and Asia by 2050.”
The government is planning to buy new vehicles adapted to the frozen conditions in the north, along with building a satellite ground station in the Arctic and setting up operations centers in the north.
“This is about protecting our values, our sovereignty and our north,” Trudeau said.
He added that “too often” the country's efforts to secure the North have been made without the input of indigenous people, something he promises to end.
The spending included in the “Our North, Strong and Free” policy is above and beyond the $32 billion Norad modernization project announced in 2022.
Defense officials also say they are reviewing defense procurement, a longstanding issue, with a view to streamlining it. The policy notes that during the consultation, the defense industry said it needed to restore its relationship with the government.
“Industry and experts also called for faster and more flexible defense procurement, secure supply chains and investment to modernize defense infrastructure,” the document said.
The policy aims to address recruitment and retention problems that have plunged the Armed Forces into a personnel crisis, with more than 16,000 positions unfilled.
The policy outlines some of the problems that are preventing Canadians from donning a military uniform: “the burden of frequent postings, lack of spousal employment opportunities, limited access to health and childcare, an oversupplied housing market and the costs of high displacement-related.”
The government plans to launch a Canadian Armed Forces housing strategy and improve access to childcare for military members.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on April 8, 2024.
