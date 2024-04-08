Accumulus Synergy cloud platform shows 'art of the possible'

Never before have people been so easily connected. And while global connectivity is great for staying in touch with friends or family or working from home, it also allows for leaps and bounds in innovation resulting from data sharing, global collaboration and much more.

Case in point: Accumulus Synergya global non-profit organization developing a transformative data sharing platform that aims to enable enhanced collaboration and efficiency between life sciences organizations and global health authorities, while also providing users with the ability to derive dynamic and data-driven insights data.

of the last departure The company's first-of-its-kind cloud-based information and data exchange platform is helping to realize this goal by supporting real-time information and data exchange between drug developers and regulators as a first step in the organization's mission to dramatically accelerate critical therapies for the world's citizens, CEO Frank Nogueira said in an interview with Bio.News.

Connecting those who develop new drugs with those who approve them

Accumulus Synergy arose from a question posed during a pre-competitive gathering of R&D leaders from leading pharmaceutical companies, global regulators and other industry stakeholders: How do we modernize the interaction between those who develop new medicines and those who review and approve them?

The working group began to investigate whether they could use cloud solutions to answer this question. However, building the resources and collaboration needed for the industry would be a multi-year task.

First, you have to convince those who develop new drugs that our direction, our strategy and our plans make sense from an overall governance perspective, Nogueira explained. But then we've also had to work closely with health authorities around the world and constantly engage with them to make sure that what we're building is also fit for purpose.

We realized that we really needed to work with industry and regulators to adopt a platform that could support harmonized policies and processes, which we know don't exist now, said Khushboo Sharma, Chief Regulatory Innovation Officer at Accumulus Synergy. Each country has its own requirements, which can make it difficult, especially for small and medium-sized biotechs, to get a product approved efficiently.

While large biotechs have entire company teams and sections dedicated to navigating the regulatory environment, small and mid-sized biotechs, and especially startups, often do not have those resources. This means that their new drugs are often only able to reach one market at a time, slowly.

Whether you're a small or mid-sized biotech, or a big pharma, there's a lot of complexity and overhead in working globally, adds Nogueira. There are many complexities and costs for global agencies to deal with as well. So I think what we're trying to address is almost agnostic to the size of the organization. The value must be taken by everyone, which means everyone on the sponsor's side and everyone on the health authority's side, too.

But it wasn't just partnerships that Accumulus Synergy needed to cultivate; they also needed to build the infrastructure for the technology.

We had to build an entire engineering team, an entire product team, and a security team because we're dealing with both sensitive patient-level data and IP-level data, Nogueira says. And our system must be secure both in transit and at rest. It must also meet the needs of the regions where we operate.

After 18 months of development, Accumulus Synergy is seeing the fruits of its labor bear fruit. But how exactly does the platform work?

Streamlining the regulatory process

While the idea of ​​Accumulus Synergy was explored by several major pharmaceutical companies, it soon became clear that it needed to become an independent non-profit organization to become financially independent and to avoid concerns among drug sponsors and health agencies that it was uses its role as an intermediary to generate profits that may limit its use, explained an Accumulus Synergy White Paper.

This operational detail is small but important. It has never been the mission of Accumulus Synergy to act as a pay to play or rather to pay faster game entity. Rather, the organization functions as a mycelial network, growing and improving connections and communication for the betterment of the whole. And while participating organizations will pay to use the platform, Accumulus Synergy can set prices at levels that meet this financial goal, while not impeding access to the platform for any organization that wants to use it (as a result of its non-profit status).

Indeed, Accumulus Synergy's vision is to ensure that patients globally get the medicines and treatments they need faster. This happens in part through democratization, as well as data security and delimitation, which, in turn, creates a system that aims for regulatory harmonization.

The Accumulus Synergy Platform

The cloud submission platform has three distinct workspaces: the drug developer space, the shared regulatory developer space, and the regulatory only space. Both regulators and drug developers have private and shared spaces in which they can interact with the right partners at any given time.

For an Accumulus Synergy white paper, in the sponsor-only space (drug developer space), companies work with strong data privacy and security protections. Drug developers [are] able to share information with collaborators in the biopharma-only space to facilitate co-development approaches.” In the regulator-only space, regulators can review and interpret data as a single regulator, and securely share information and collaborate with other regulators.

The two sides also have a shared space, which allows developers and regulators to communicate in a controlled environment. This space will enable a more efficient exchange of questions and answers under consideration through the platform, but access rules [is] robust and companies will no longer be able to access assessment documents authorized by the regulator unless the regulator publishes them.

The balance between security and connectivity aims to create multi-directional collaboration within the confines of a secure system.

Cooperation between regulators is not new, it says in the white paper. Consolidating the interactions between drug developers and health authorities in a single cloud environment would create a single source of up-to-date truth referable to the exchange of information, data and all aspects of dialogue, including requests for information, aftermarket requirements. and engagements, and tracking audit findings.

The platform is an exciting achievement with great potential, but Accumulus Synergy recognizes that its larger goals will not be achieved overnight, noting the need for a sustained effort to harmonize and converge regulatory requirements worldwide.

The art of the possible

Accumulus Synergy is still new, so its potential has yet to be seen. A critical mass of buy-in from sponsors and health authorities is needed. However, it is poised to profoundly change the global healthcare ecosystem for the better.

I believe what we are starting to encourage is that those in the health care ecosystem see the art of the possible, says Nogueira.

The concept of a support program, or job sharing, has been around for a while, Sharma adds. The WHO has published guidelines for years, but what this pilot did was show that it can be operationalized in a sustainable and scalable way.

Long-term goals include expansion in medical device regulation, expansion of technology-assisted and real-time decision-making, and expansion of global collaboration.

Re-designing the paradigm from a document-centric mindset to a data-centric approach is a bold, transformative, multi-year effort and will ultimately touch all aspects of research, development, and life-cycle management. says the white paper. The journey towards this will unlock efficiencies not yet available to drug developers and regulatory authorities.

And what we're seeing today is enthusiasm, Nogueira says, not only from those submitting new drug applications to sponsors, but from health authorities around the world.

I remember the days when we had paper pallets that we generated from our studies, and we would pick them up with a fork, put them on an 18-wheeler, and send them to the FDA for a review, Nogueira recalls. . Within our lifetime, that process will become so efficient that everyone from industry to regulatory agencies can connect directly and collaboratively.

As a result, patients have faster access to medicines and treatments. Drug shortages can be addressed more quickly. More people in the biotech industry are gaining skills in the regulatory space. Regulatory agencies have a broader set of resources for review. And ultimately more lives are saved.

Ultimately, our mission is to dramatically accelerate critical therapies for the world's citizens, reiterates Nogueira. We talk about that mission at Accumulus Synergy every day.