Community demands answers after teenager Tasered by RCMP in Norway House, Man.
The community of a teenage boy who is non-verbal and disabled is demanding answers after he was tasered by police and taken into custody at Norway House, Man.
About 100 people protested outside the Norway House RCMP detachment on Sunday, demanding justice for the boy. The rally was streamed live on Facebook.
RCMP said in a news release Sunday that officers responded to an emergency call about a violent assault of a pre-teen girl at a residence on the Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation just after midnight Friday.
Police said officers were told a 16-year-old boy had a knife and was threatening to hit the girl and any responding officers.
The boy was found outside the residence and told to show his hands, but refused police commands and then pulled out a large knife, according to the RCMP release.
Officers used a stun gun on the boy, causing him to drop the knife, RCMP said.
But people who say they were with the boy at the time say he had no knife at all, that there was no attack and that the pre-teen girl was his sister.
Krystal Munroe, 22, said she ended up in police custody for 12 hours, in a cell close to where the boy was locked up, after the incident.
“Somebody called the cops and I think some of the cops just walked into the house without knocking or anything,” she said in a phone interview with CBC News.
Munroe said police chased first him, then the boy, and then fired a stun gun at him.
“I think they [Tasered] him because of the way he walked and they thought he was drunk because of the way he walked. He didn't have his walker,” she said.
“I was in another one [cell]and he was in the cell all night for 12 hours I think and he was crying. I heard him crying, calling his father all night long.”
The boy's relatives told the CBC that there was a party at the residence that night, and that may be why the police were called.
RCMP said in an email that officers encountered two intoxicated individuals who were arrested “to ensure everyone's safety and to prevent further offending.”
They said they would not confirm the girl's relationship with the boy to protect her identity, but that they know each other.
Police said the girl did not need medical attention.
Family members said police knocked the boy to the floor, using a stun gun on him and roughing him up. Photos provided to CBC News show several bruises on the boy's wrists and marks on his chest and legs that family members say are from a Taser.
RCMP said in an email that there was no use of force other than a weapon.
“Officers realized the suspect had mobility issues and he was escorted and placed safely in the back of a police vehicle,” the release said. He was then transported to the detachment without incident.”
People at the protest said the police used excessive force. There was drumming, singing and chanting as they marched towards the detachment.
“He doesn't have a voice. We have to help him fight,” Heather Anderson said in a phone interview with the CBC. “They're just treating anybody, just because they thought he was drunk, assumed he was drunk.”
“This has been going on for a long time”
Kelvin McKay, who also spoke to the CBC by phone, said the community has a rocky relationship with the police and that “these types of things happen every week.”
“He only knows the words yes and no and maybe a few other words,” McKay said of the boy. “We just want the story to be told the right way. [He] he didn't deserve anything [happened].”
Jonathan Meikle said the community is often sitting at a “bubble point” when it comes to its relationship with the police.
“When these things happen, these more prominent injustices happen. We see that community mobilization,” he said in a phone call.
“We have a lot of systemic issues as a result of historical trauma and systemic oppression, discriminatory policies. Community members are verbalizing that this has been going on for a long time.”
RCMP said in an email that no charges have been laid at this time.
Family members said they will seek legal advice.
McKay said the community is planning more protests.
