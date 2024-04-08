International
DIY landmine clearance is putting Ukrainian farmers at risk
RTHE USSIA INVASION has turned Ukraine into the most mined country in the world. In Kherson and Kharkhiv, Russian soldiers left minefields when they retreated. In addition to laying mines to defend their positions, they used them to disrupt Ukrainian agriculture. A Russian missile system known as earthling or agriculturehurls mine up to 15 km away from the launcher. Agriculture is a pillar of Ukraine's economy: agricultural exports were worth $27.7 billion in 2021, more than 40% of total exports. But as of February 2022, 7.5% of agricultural land in Ukraine is not currently in use, according to NASA. There has also been a human cost: 170 farmers have been killed, accounting for almost 20% of civilian deaths from landmines or unexploded ordnance, says Colonel Yevhenii Zubarevskyi, head of statistics at the defense ministry's Mine Action Directorate. With spring planting underway, what is being done?
When the Russian occupation began, only four groups were authorized to conduct demining operations in Ukraine, apart from the army and government bodies. Today this figure is 29, with another 19 in the process of obtaining the necessary licenses. But the minesweepers are still overworked. Proper clearance is difficult and expensive: teams start by interviewing local residents and hunting for clues, such as craters, that might suggest the presence of mines or unexploded ordnance, before going in with detection equipment and protective gear. Nibulon, a major Ukrainian grain exporter that has its own demining unit, charges farmers only for its costs. Even then demining can cost more than $5,000 per hectare. Despite government subsidies, this is too costly for many farmers. Some have bought or leased land further from the front line, says Mykhailo Rizak, Nibulon's head of government relations. Others, he laments, have taken matters into their own hands.
DIY demining is more common on small farms. Viktor Sheremeta, a former deputy minister of agriculture, now with the Association of Farmers and Private Landowners of Ukraine, estimates that roughly a tenth of its 10,000 members have done so. After finding mines with metal detectors or long poles, most notify the authorities. But some detonate the mines themselves by throwing objects or using rollers on the front of tractors reinforced with scrap steel armor. This, of course, is very dangerous.
A black market for demining has also sprung up. These dark miners offer cheap rates by hiring low-wage workers and not insuring them. Although many of these miners are former combat engineers, they often lack experience in handling the latest mines. Oleh Ushkalo, a farmer in the Kherson region, was approached by unlicensed deminers who offered to clear his land at a bargain rate of around $100 per hectare. He refused. Russian soldiers had stolen his combine harvesters and his crops were missing, leaving him penniless. He didn't even trust contractors. Some of the mines he had seen were wrapped in plastic, making them difficult to detect. Anti-tank mines on neighboring farms, Mr. Ushkalo says, killed seven tractor drivers.
Typically, dark deminers are employed in places where Russian forces have moved quickly without leaving dense minefields. They are also more common within 20 km of the front, where non-government deminers are not allowed. Most are employed by farms that do not report crops to taxes and want to stay off the government's radar, Mr. Rizak says. Tax evasion in agriculture, he adds, has become widespread.
The work of darkminers is extremely poor, putting them and their clients at risk. Poor procedures can actually push landmines into positions that make detection and removal more difficult. About half of all farmers killed by mines were in fields where improvised demining had been carried out, a Ukrainian security official says.
With most fields now thawed after last winter, makeshift clearing is no doubt increasing. But Tony Salvo of Bomb Techs Without Borders, a Kiev-based charity, sees an encouraging sign. Due to the increasing casualties, the Ukrainian police have recognized the dangers of dark demining. In the past, officers usually only responded after an accident, now they are proactively investigating dark mines. A strike has begun.
