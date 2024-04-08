Ida Kuoppala: Excellent international graduate student

Ida Kuoppala e Pedersre, Finland is the outstanding international graduate student in the College of Education and Human Development. She is a kinesiology and physical education major with a concentration in teaching and coaching, and a member of the Women's Ice Hockey team. A standout forward, Kuoppala was named to the All-USCHO Rookie Team her freshman year at UMaine in the 201920 season. In her fifth and final season, she served as the team's assistant captain and was named an All-Star and first team scorers. Pushed by her coaches to succeed as a hockey player and academically, Kuoppala researched how the amount of physical activity affects academic performance in a comparison between the American and Finnish school systems. She plans to play hockey professionally in the US or Europe.

Why did you choose to come to UMaine?

I am from a small town in Finland. The community at Orono felt like home and the campus is beautiful.

How would you describe the academic atmosphere at UMaine?

The atmosphere has been wonderful. I have always made new friends in the classes I have taken and the professors are really accommodating and understanding of my participation in athletics.

Describe any research, internships or research in which you have participated. How have they prepared you for future opportunities in your chosen field?

My chapter compared the American and Finnish school systems in terms of students' physical activity and how it can affect their academic performance in school. This opened my eyes to how important it is to have physical education in schools and that homework and study hours with no time for exercise are not always the best way to educate.

Beyond academics, what extracurricular activities occupy your time?

I played forward on the women's ice hockey team at UMaine 5 years, from 201924 and was assistant captain this year. In the 201920 season, I was appointed to All-USCHO Rookie Team team and as the third all-star team. The following season, I was named second team all star, then first team all star and scoring champion in my senior season.

Did you work closely with a mentor, professor, or role model that made your time at UMaine better, and if so, how?

My coach Molly Engstrom has always pushed me to become a better player and a better person. She came to the program as a coach two years ago and has definitely been a role model for me. The knowledge and experience she has from the game of hockey has been very valuable and she has helped me become a better hockey player around.

My advisor and professor Shannan Fotter has always helped me with academics and scheduling to make sure I can take care of my classes and still participate in athletics. She has also been a great supporter and it has been a pleasure to see her in the stands at some of our games throughout my UMaine hockey career.

Did you have an experience at UMaine that shaped or changed the way you see the world?

I think the whole experience of coming to another country to study and play hockey has given me a wider perspective of the world. I met many people from different countries and experienced many different cultures. Playing on a team and getting my degree at UMaine, I worked with people who shaped me into who I am today.

Describe UMaine in one word and explain.

The community. I think the whole community is very involved in what the university does, especially with athletics this year. I love how people from the area show up for games and events around UMaine. We may not be located in a big city, but the support from Orono, Bangor and other nearby communities has been incredible and is something very special that not many communities and colleges have.

What are your plans after graduation?

I am planning to play ice hockey professionally, either in the states or in Europe.

