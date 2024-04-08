Canoo further expands its presence in the international market through the Red Sea Global Partnership in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia :: Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

Justin, TX and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV), an advanced high-tech mobility company, announced that its innovative electric vehicles will be used in a pilot program by Global Red Sea (RSG), the developer of the Red Sea and AMAALA regenerative tourism destinations.

Red Sea Global will pilot the Canoos Lifestyle Vehicle (LV), the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) 190 and the Bulldog pickup truck. Canoo vehicles will be piloted for travel between Red Sea Globals International Airport, its various resorts, facilities and excursions. This trial will help adapt Canoos zero-emission vehicles to RSG use cases and mobility needs.

Premium LV Canoos will provide transportation for guests traveling between Red Sea International Airport (RSI) and its resorts and residential properties. Likewise, the Canoos LDV 190 can assist with the movement of guests' luggage items between RSI and various properties. Canoos Bulldog fits the use case and needs of the experience companies RSG, Akun, WAMA and Galaxea, for transporting guests on their various excursions.

Red Sea Global is an inspiring development that exemplifies the Crown Princes Vision 2030 aim to responsibly diversify its economy in an environmentally friendly manner. This resort will further transform the Kingdom by showing the world the beauty of the Red Sea, which is a cornerstone of his vision. If you've been there in recent years, you'll marvel at the scale and pace his team has advanced the project with unique experiences. said Tony Aquila, Investor, Executive Chairman and CEO of Canoo. This pilot is an important step in further aligning our product portfolio to offer climate-friendly, all-terrain and all-weather versions of our platform. We are excited and honored to return to this important region with our first Red Sea Edition pilot vehicles!

When we first laid out our vision for regenerative tourism, we knew that not all the solutions needed to achieve our goals existed yet. That's why we seek to work with forward-thinking partners who are pioneering technology that can help us fight climate change. Canoo is an innovator in the world of clean mobility and were proud to be putting their ideas and technology to the test in our unique destinations, said John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) mission is to bring EVs to everyone. The company has developed new electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with their pioneering technologies, unique design and business model that involves multiple owners throughout the vehicle's complete life cycle. Canoo designed a modular electric platform that is purpose-built to maximize vehicle interior space and is customizable for all owners over the vehicle's lifecycle to support a wide range of business and consumer applications. Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Oklahoma and Michigan. For more information, visit www.canoo.com and investors.canoo.com.

About the Global Red Sea

Global Red Sea (RSG – www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

It is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diversified portfolio in tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare and services. This includes the luxury regeneration tourism destinations Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome its first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, will open this year, and RSG has also been entrusted with renovation works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, boost economies and improve the environment.

Media contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Forward-looking statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “opinion,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” or expressions of other similar statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, expectations and objectives with respect to results and the timing of the distribution of reverse stock split and the effect the reverse stock split will have on the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Standards. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and current expectations of Canoo management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and should not be relied upon by, any investor as a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from the assumptions. Many current events and circumstances are beyond Canoo's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; Canoo's ability to access future capital, through the debt or equity markets, or other sources; the opening of Canoo's business and the timing of expected business milestones and commercial launch; the future adoption of Canoo's offerings in the marketplace; risks related to Canoo's go-to-market strategy and manufacturing strategy; the effects of competition on Canoo's future business, and those factors discussed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Canoo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 1, 2024, as well as its past and future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC , copies of which may be obtained by visiting Canoo's Investors Relations website at investors.canoo.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Canoo is not currently aware of or that Canoo currently believes are immaterial, which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Canoo's expectations, plans or predictions about future events and views as of the date of this press release. Canoo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Canoo's estimates to change.

However, while Canoo may choose to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Canoo specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Canoo's estimates as of any date after the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.





Source: Canoo Inc.