Statement on Sudan by MSF International President: “It cannot be allowed to continue”.
Sudan is one of the worst crises the world has seen in decades. There are extreme levels of suffering across the country, needs are increasing day by day, but the humanitarian response is deeply inadequate. We have responded to numerous mass casualty events and emergencies over the past year. We have performed life-saving surgical procedures, helped women give birth including emergency caesarean sections and treated children in our pediatric wards and hospital therapeutic feeding centers, trying to save their lives. In refugee camps and places where displaced people are housed, we have improved water and sanitation conditions, run mobile clinics and vaccinated children. But in many of the areas where we work, we are the only humanitarian organization there. Before the war began, dozens of international organizations responded across the country. Now, there are almost none. For a crisis of this magnitude, this is incomprehensible, unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue.
There is no doubt that there are great challenges in Sudan, but they are not insurmountable. It is possible to answer and we know this because we have been there. A key issue is the systematic blockade of humanitarian aid that has been imposed by the Sudanese Armed Forces over the past six months. This means that we cannot send medical supplies or personnel across the front lines to areas controlled by Rapid Support Forces, and recently we have seen increasing efforts to block humanitarian supplies and personnel crossing from neighboring countries into Sudan. Many of our facilities are extremely short on supplies at the Turkish Hospital in Khartoum, for example we only have 20 percent of our stock left. We have already run out of artesunate, which is vital for the treatment of malaria. The blockade constitutes a deliberate obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian aid and is having a devastating impact on the lives of millions of people across the country. Only 20 to 30 percent of health facilities remain functional in Sudan as it is. Without supplies reaching these facilities, people's ability to get treatment when they need it becomes even more limited.
Patients are dying from violence-related injuries and preventable diseases, children are dying from malnutrition. Vaccines are running out and there have already been outbreaks of deadly diseases such as cholera and measles. An example is the catastrophic malnutrition crisis in Zamzam camp in North Darfur, where there has been no food distribution by WFP since May 2023. 25 percent of the children we checked there in a rapid assessment in January were found to be suffering from acute malnutrition seven. percent were severe cases. 40 percent of pregnant and lactating women suffered from malnutrition, and there was a devastating death rate in the camp of 2.5 deaths per 10,000 people per day. These are extremely alarming figures and we expect the situation to worsen. There are also extremely worrying food insecurity forecasts for the rest of the country.
In February, we urgently called for an immediate, coordinated and rapid scale-up of the UN-led humanitarian response in North Darfur in order to save lives. We have called for food distribution to resume as a matter of urgency. We have called for the distribution of cash so that people can buy food in the markets. We have called for health providers to return and provide treatment. And we demanded the provision of clean water so that people no longer had to go through swamps and rivers to quench their thirst. But no one came and two months later we are left there almost completely alone.
This is not acceptable and this level of international neglect is shocking. Across Sudan, women are dying from complications during pregnancy or childbirth, and patients with chronic illnesses are dying because they run out of medicine. All of this can be prevented if humanitarian actors step up and have sufficient safe access. The dire needs, the known atrocities being committed are all reasons why we call on the UN and humanitarian organizations to redouble their efforts to provide assistance to the people of Sudan. We navigate an extremely insecure context to provide health care and it is vital that warring parties adhere to International Humanitarian Law and the humanitarian resolutions of the Jeddah agreement they signed in May last year to protect civilians and ensure safe humanitarian access to all areas of Sudan this includes lifting the blockade as a matter of urgency, opening borders and opening airports.
We call on the UN to use its influence and leadership in this crisis to ensure that the parties to the conflict meet these obligations and initiate a rapid scale-up of the humanitarian response as a matter of urgency. We also call on donors to increase funding for the humanitarian response in Sudan. Without these three vital commitments, a humanitarian response on the scale required to prevent the further deterioration of this colossal crisis will not be possible.
